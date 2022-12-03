This house at 9365 Edward St. in Chilliwack was completely covered in lights in 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

This house at 9365 Edward St. in Chilliwack was completely covered in lights in 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Help make Lower Mainland brighter by adding favourite Christmas lights displays to map

Anyone can add Christmassy homes, decorated public spaces to Black Press Media’s holiday lights map

It’s time to light up the Lower Mainland and spread some Christmas cheer.

Black Press Media is making it easier for people throughout the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley to find festively decorated houses and other Christmas lights displays this holiday season.

The Lower Mainland community Christmas lights map features a list of several private homes and public spaces that have been decorated for Christmas, all which have been added by the general public.

Anyone can add their own address, local business, neighbour or public display to the map.

People can nominate their Christmassy home or their favourite lights display in their community to be added to the map by going to blackpress.secondstreetapp.com/Christmas-Lights-Entry-Form-2022/gallery.

Images of the displays can also be uploaded.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Christmas

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wilma’s Transition Society giving away $6,000 of free groceries to Chilliwack-Kent family in need
Next story
Rotary Christmas Parade in Chilliwack will once again be livestreamed

Just Posted

Santa waves to kids and adults as the annual Rotary Christmas Parade rolled through downtown Chilliwack on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Rotary Christmas Parade in Chilliwack will once again be livestreamed

This house at 9365 Edward St. in Chilliwack was completely covered in lights in 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Help make Lower Mainland brighter by adding favourite Christmas lights displays to map

The Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra presents Messiah in the Valley Dec. 9 to 16. (Submitted)
‘Messiah in the Valley’ by Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra returns with 4 concerts

Clayton Eheler. (Facebook)
OPINION: Repeated release on bail for Chilliwack gangster shows judge is ignoring Premier David Eby