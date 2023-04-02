Golf tournament will raise funds for autism services for people in Fraser Valley and beyond

People take part in a past Ag4Autism Golf Tournament. This year’s fundraiser event is set for Aug. 17, 2023. (Tracy Friesen Photography)

In recognition of World Autism Awareness Day, organizers have announced the date of an annual golf tournament that will help raise funds for people with autism in the Fraser Valley and beyond.

The 15th annual Saccomaniacs Ag4Autism Golf Tournament and Tradeshow is set for Aug. 17 in Coquitlam.

Funds from the tournament will go to the Pacific Autism Family Network (PAFN), which has a location in Chilliwack to help serve people throughout the Fraser Valley.

“World Autism Awareness Day on April 2 is meant to highlight the need to help improve the quality of life of those with autism so they can lead full and meaningful lives as an integral part of society,” reads a press release from PAFN. “The Pacific Autism Family Network works year-round to bring awareness and acceptance to autism in Chilliwack and across B.C.”

According to the release, in 2021, approximately one in 39 or 2.6 per cent of children and youth ages 0 to 18 in B.C. had an open case with the Autism Funding Program. In 2019, the rate was one in 50 or two per cent. In 2023, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) reported that approximately one in 36 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder, according to 2020 data. Boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls.

Steve Saccomano speaks during the grand opening of the new Pacific Autism Family Network location in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Steve and Antoinette Saccomano, who are parents of a child with autism, became part of the annual Saccomaniacs Ag4Autism Golf Tournament and Tradeshow in 2014. The Saccomano family is hosting the event on Aug. 17 at Westwood Plateau Golf and Country Club in Coquitlam.

“Through personal experience, Steve and Antoinette know full well the struggles that individuals and families with autism experience in accessing services and support, and are committed to continue to raise money to improve access to resources, awareness and education,” reads the release.

PAFN’s hub location is in Richmond, with spoke locations in communities around the province. Funds raised through the tournament have enabled the PAFN to open and operate the spoke office in Chilliwack in 2019, providing services to families in the Fraser Valley.

READ MORE: New centre opens in Chilliwack to help people on the autism spectrum

The event is presented by RBC and will feature a total of 182 golfers, Fraser Valley products, food and services. The trade show has 30 booths, hosted by local business people from the agriculture, real estate and banking services.

“Ag4Autism raises much needed funds to provide resources and support for families affected by autism. PAFN helps people access the information and expertise that they need,” said Jacky Regional, vice president at Royal Bank of Canada.

Although registration for the tournament has sold out, there are other ways folks can help out and/or raise money including: volunteering, becoming a sponsor, taking part in the online auction and donating. The online auction opens on April 23 and there are more than 100 items to bid on.

The golf tournament has raised more than $850,000 net in the last 14 years. The 15th annual has an ambitious goal of raising $150,000 in 2023, bringing the total raised to more than $1 million.

PAFN also has a sturgeon fishing derby, which is in its third year and takes place on the Fraser River.

For more information about PAFN visit pacificautismfamily.com and find out more about the Saccomaniacs 15th Annual Agricultural for Autism Golf Tournament and Fishing Derby at saccomaniacsgolf.com.

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Autism Awareness Monthfundraiser