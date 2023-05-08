Giddy up, partner… The Cloverdale Rodeo is back!

After a three-year hiatus, the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair is back this May long weekend. People are invited to come out and enjoy the festivities with friends and family to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Rodeo! The beloved local event has returned with a few new and exciting events and attractions that are fun for the whole family.

To kick things off on Friday night, the Cloverdale Invitational Rodeo will feature Roughstock Rodeo Events such as Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding & Ladies Barrel Racing. 24 rodeo contestants will compete in each of the rodeo events. Check out the Rodeo schedule here.

One of the highlights every year, the Cloverdale Rodeo Parade takes place on Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m. The parade will feature a variety of floats, marching bands, dance groups, clowns, cowboys and cowgirls on horses, vintage vehicles, classic Shelby Mustangs, and Custom cars. Learn more about the Rodeo Parade here.

All the Country Fair favourites are back, including the Westcoast Lumberjack show, Livestock Display, World Freestyle Skateboarding Round Up, Kidsworld, Longhorn Saloon and new for this year, the Indigenous Village, and All-Star Wrestling. The Country Fair will feature a Craft Beverage Zone and over 40 food trucks with 3 ribbers. Canadian Olympian Andy Anderson will be competing in the World Freestyle Skateboarding Round Up, and former WWE Superstar Carlito will be taking part in the All-Star Wrestling shows.

Now it wouldn’t be the Cloverdale Rodeo without a little live country music, would it? Headlining at the Longhorn Saloon will be Canadian country legend George Canyon. The Longhorn Saloon lineup will include Dave Hartney, Tumblin’ Dice, and DJ Jack. There will be many more artists kickin’ it at the Lordco Auto Parts Outdoor Stage. Check out the musical lineups here.

The Cloverdale Rodeo has been around for 75 years, and the Country Fair for over 130 years! This special community event is filled with entertainment, good food and good times. Get your tickets online here and get back to country with the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair this May long weekend.

