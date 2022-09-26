Ghost stories abound at historic B.C. gold rush site in Yale

Northern Paranormal Investigations will be holding guided tours of Yale Historic Site, discussing their findings of all things spooky. (Submitted/Yale Historic Site)

Is the Yale Historic Site haunted?

A team of investigators from Northern Paranormal will be at the site on Oct. 1 taking guests back in time to find out.

Yale has a rich Gold Rush history, and all the mysteries and mayhem that went along with that era. The paranormal team will be weaving together that “wild west” timeline with ghosts from the past.

They are taking small groups on the tours, and there are still some time slots left, between noon and 6 p.m. It is also the last day of operation for the historic site before they close up for the winter season.

“Travel back in time at the Fraser Canyon’s Yale Historic Site with the Northern Paranormal Investigations Team for a spine tingling and memorable experience,” the event page says. “The NPI team of investigators will weave together not only the rich history of the area, but also the ghost stories behind it. Join the team on a guided tour where the haunting tales, and paranormal evidence will echo off the wall.”

Northern Paranormal investigates activity for people on a volunteer basis. They do this by either confirming or disproving reported activity, and explaining how this conclusion is reached, through research and the gathering of evidence.

Tickets are $27.54 and can be found on the Yale Historic Site website under the Events tab.

Yale Historic Site is located at 31187 Douglas Street in Yale, 25 km north of Hope on Highway 1.

