Fundraiser yard sale this weekend for Atchelitz Threshermen’s Association in Chilliwack

An annual fundraiser garage sale is coming up in Chilliwack this weekend.

The Atchelitz Threshermen’s Association’s (ATA) huge yard sale is Saturday and Sunday.

The annual event is one of the only sources of income for the historic agricultural museum society in Chilliwack. Funds from this year’s sale will go towards building a storage place for the equipment the association uses in its threshing bees.

The yard sale takes place at the ATA site at 44146 Luckakuck Way on Sept. 24 and 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Granmas’s Grill will be open for snacks during the sale.

The event is being held on the same day as the City of Chilliwack’s annual fall City-Wide Garage Sale, which is on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For more about the association, go to atchelitz.ca.

