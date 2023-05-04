Danielle Stewart and Kim Crawford of Urban Vanity Lounge are the organizers for the Downtown Fashion Show and Shop, a fundraiser for the Project Warmth Campaign and We Got Your Back. (Screenshot BC House Tours/ YouTube.com)

Fundraiser fashion show will support kids in need in Chilliwack

Downtown Fashion Show and Shop raising money for Project Warmth Campaign and We Got Your Back

An upcoming fashion show will be raising money to support kids in need in Chilliwack.

The Downtown Fashion Show and Shop is Saturday, May 13 and will feature trends from numerous retailers in the downtown Chilliwack area.

The event will bring in money for two Murray Honda kids programs that are now officially under the umbrella of Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society: the Project Warmth Campaign, which provides coats and boots for kids, and We Got Your Back, which fills backpacks with school supplies for children.

The fundraiser fashion show is being put on by Kim Crawford and Danielle Stewart, owners of Urban Vanity Lounge.

Crawford said she spent the bulk of her time as a solo parent. It was difficult financially, and it was hard to ask for help.

“One of the things about (Murray Honda’s kids programs) is nobody needs to ask. It’s a give. The need is assessed though the schools and through the administrators, through the teachers, through the people who see these kids every single day,” Crawford said. “The kids get the help and get the fundamental things that they need – boots, shoes, school supplies.”

Several retailers in downtown Chilliwack will be coming to Urban Vanity Lounge to participate in the fashion show. There will be styles on the runway for people of all sizes and ages, from kids to adults.

“There will be awesome ways to style outfits you might not know how to style anymore, like wide-leg jeans,” Stewart said.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with a welcome cocktail, goodie bag full of gift certificates worth more than $300, and entries into two separate raffles valued at $500 each.

After the event, people will be given a stamp-card map so they can go to the participating shops where there will be mini events with snacks, refreshments and in-store specials at each location.

The last stop on the map is Whiskey Richards where participants will find music, a welcome treat, specials, more pop-ups, silent auction and the finale raffles.

Crawford and Stewart said they’re hoping to raise more than $3,000 to provide local children with warm coats, boots and school supplies.

The Downtown Fashion Show and Shop is Saturday, May 13 at Urban Vanity Lounge (46199 Yale Rd.). Doors open at 11:30 and the fashion show is at noon. The event goes until 4 p.m.

Tickets to the event are $60 and can be purchased at zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/ed0b7ed0-ebe0-469d-8165-d83a00d02a7d.

 

