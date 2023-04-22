The Chilliwack Early Years Fair is a free event for kids ages zero to five and their caregivers.

Free fair coming up for children ages 0 to 5 in Chilliwack

Chilliwack Early Years Fair will include free activities, food and transportation

A free community fair for young children is coming up in Chilliwack and, yes, even transportation to the event is free.

The Chilliwack Early Years Fair is for children ages zero to five and their parents/caregivers. It is set for Wednesday, May 17 at the Sardis Library.

Several service providers are collaborating to host the fair which includes free activities, free transportation and free food.

The activities include face painting, balloon art, singing, a scavenger hunt, outdoor play, story time and more. Free hot dogs and bannock tacos will be provided.

Additionally, there will be free transportation with bussing from Bernard and Central elementary schools. There will be one pick-up time and one drop-off time at each location.

Registration is required for those needing transportation, and the deadline is May 12. Registration is encouraged to attend the event so organizers know how much food and supplies are needed.

To register, fill out the online form.

The Chilliwack Early Years Fair is on May 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sardis Library.

