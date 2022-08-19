Free airshow, Flight Fest, returns to Chilliwack skies

Bud and Ross Granley perform during Chilliwack Flight Fest on Aug. 17, 2008. Ross Granley will be back for the 2022 Flight Fest on Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Flight Fest will be soaring over Chilliwack once again this weekend.

The free airshow, which hasn’t been around for the past two years, takes to the skies for the main show on Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Chilliwack Airport.

Gates open at 11 a.m. with activities plus static displays where folks can check out various aircraft on the ground. The aerial show will soar at 1 p.m.

This year’s performers and aerobatics pilots include Kyle Fowler, Richard Mrazek, Mike Tryggvason, John Mrazek and Ross Granley.

Video from Chilliwack Flight Fest 2019.

Before Sunday’s family-friendly attraction, the Hangar Dance and nighttime air show will be happening on Saturday, Aug. 20 with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Road closures will be in effect on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accommodate event parking.

Airport Road and the south end of Broadway Street will be closed to westbound/southbound traffic from Brooks Avenue to Cessna Drive. Detour is available via Brooks Avenue and Young Road. BC Transit bus 57 will be rerouted throughout the day along the detour route, southwest bound direction only.

There will also be courtesy shuttle parking starting at noon at Chilliwack Alliance Church courtesy of Park Avenue Limousine.

Chilliwack Flight Fest is a free event and gates close at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Tickets to the Hangar Dance (Saturday, Aug. 20) are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

For more, including where to buy dance tickets and information on the performers, go to chilliwackairshow.ca.

