Fraser Valley slo-pitch tournament raises $5,800 for local hospitals

Health care foundation holds event June 11 and 12 in Abbotsford

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) raised more than $5,800 during its inaugural Health Care Heroes Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament on June 11 and 12.

A total of 12 teams participated in the event, held at Abbotsford Exhibition Park.

“With our tournament being canceled twice in 2021 due to rain, we finally got to get out on the field and play some ball,” said Leslie Gmur, FVHCF event coordinator.

Tournament winners in group A were Get Lit, following by Intoxicated in second place.

In group B, Legends and Brew Jays placed first and second respectively.

There was a tie in group C between Hot Spots and Fireballers.

Planning is in the works for the second annual slo-pitch tournament in summer 2023. Send an email to leslie.gmur@fraserhealth.ca to be placed on the email list for more details.

FVHCF raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by the Fraser Health Authority. The foundation serves Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.

Visit fvhcf.ca or call 1-877-661-0314 to support a local hospital or for more information.

