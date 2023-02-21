Folks invited to giddyup and go to Chilliwack Hospice Society fundraiser

Barbecue, mechanical bull, dancing and more at Hometown Hoedown for Hospice

The 10th annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice is March 4 at Evergreen Hall in Chilliwack. (Submitted by Chilliwack Hospice Society)

Organizers are saying a fundraiser for Chilliwack Hospice Society will be a “rip-roarin’ good time.”

The 10th annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice is back on Saturday, March 4 at Evergreen Hall with food, live music, auctions and more.

This signature fundraising event supports the grief and palliative care support programs and services Chilliwack Hospice Society provides free-of-cost to children, youth and adults in Chilliwack and the surrounding communities.

Dinner will be served by Smoke and Bones BBQ and the menu includes chicken drums and thighs, pulled pork, potato salad, coleslaw, beans, dinner rolls, and hand-crafted Duke’s mac and cheese.

Live music is by Piper Down, a band from Abbotsford that blends traditional folk, country, contemporary and sea shanties with cleverly crafted humour.

The always popular mechanical bull will also be at the event.

There will also be a silent auction (online) and a live auction, plus a 50/50 raffle.

Everyone can participant in the silent auction and the 50/50 raffle even if they can’t attend the fundraiser. The silent auction will be held online starting one week before the hoedown and will close on March 4 at 10:30 p.m. The link is can.givergy.com/10thAnnualHometownHoedownforHospice.

Tickets for the 50/50 draw can be purchased online. The cost is $20 for one, $50 for three or $100 for seven. Raffle sales end at 8:45 p.m. on March 4 and the draw will be held at 9:15 p.m. via Facebook live at facebook.com/ChilliwackHospice.

Hoedown props will be on loan courtesy of Atchelitz Thresherman’s Association.

The 10th annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice, presented by Simpson Notaries, takes place March 4 at Evergreen Hall (9291 Corbould St.). Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $80.

To buy tickets for the event or the 50/50 raffle, go to chilliwackhospice.org/calendar-events/hoedown-for-hospice.

