Folks in Chilliwack can drop off shoeboxes filled with gifts for Operation Christmas Child

Last year, Canadians filled more than 413,000 shoeboxes with gifts for struggling children

Canada’s 2022 Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection season is underway and folks can drop off items right here in Chilliwack.

Individuals, families, churches, businesses, sports teams, and community groups are now packing shoeboxes with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items, plus personal notes and photos, to be delivered to children in need around the world.

The local drop-off location is Chilliwack Alliance Church and national collection week is Nov. 14 to Nov. 20.

Operation Christmas Child is an annual initiative of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization that works in more than 100 countries.

Last year, Canadians filled more than 413,000 shoeboxes with gifts for struggling children in West Africa and Central America. As the world struggles to recover from the economic effects of COVID-19, children in these regions (plus those in war-torn Ukraine, who will receive Canadian shoeboxes this year) need joy more than ever.

Thanks to all the items that Canadians lovingly put in their shoeboxes, and the $10-per-box they donate to cover shipping and other program costs, Samaritan’s Purse is able to deliver the boxes to children around the world living in the midst of poverty, disease, war, and natural disaster.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and distributed almost 200 million shoebox gifts in more than 100 countries.

“It seems the world’s greatest need over the past few years has been hope,” said Kendra Shields, acting director of Operation Christmas Child. “This is the essence of Operation Christmas Child. Every shoebox gift is an opportunity for a child to learn that he or she matters to Canadians and most importantly, matters to God. That’s why I urge everyone to help as many children in need as possible by packing shoeboxes.”

Residents can use their own shoeboxes, or buy clear plastic boxes and fill them.

Each gift-filled shoebox packed, donated, and delivered to one of hundreds of drop-off locations throughout Canada by Nov. 20 will make a long journey into the arms of a child in need. Canadians can also pack boxes online at PackABox.ca.

The Chilliwack shoebox drop-off location is Chilliwack Alliance Church (8700 Young Rd.) from Nov. 14 to 20. Office hours are:

Monday – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday – office closed

Contact Teresa Stirling at 604-703-8641 to see if the church has empty shoeboxes that people can pick up to fill.

