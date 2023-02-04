Justin Geurtsen with Chilliwack Community Services and Annette Williams with Chilliwack Learning Society are inviting people to a free family literacy event on Feb. 25 called Building Our Stories Through Learning. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Justin Geurtsen with Chilliwack Community Services and Annette Williams with Chilliwack Learning Society are inviting people to a free family literacy event on Feb. 25 called Building Our Stories Through Learning. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Focus of free literacy event in Chilliwack for families to learn, have fun together

‘Building Our Stories Through Learning’ will be taking place at YMCA in Chilliwack

A free family literacy event is coming to Chilliwack at the end of February.

Families are invited to Building Our Stories Through Learning, an event at the YMCA on Feb. 25 presented by Chilliwack Community Services and Chilliwack Learning Society.

It’s a way for them to share the benefits of connecting parents with early literacy.

The day will be about “getting the families together as a unit and learning more together and having fun together,” said Annette Williams with Chilliwack Learning Society.

The idea stemmed from a program called Bookworm Friends – which was launched by the Chilliwack Learning Society during the pandemic – where older adults would read one-on-one to children via live video online.

At Building Our Stories Through Learning, there will be a story time kicking off the event at 1 p.m., plus crafts including book-making, and physical games incorporating literacy.

A librarian will be on hand and parents will have the chance to speak with other parents and service providers.

“The librarian will be staying for the whole two hours so that she can chat with the parents about ways to incorporate literacy in your everyday activities at home that you might not think you already do,” Williams said.

She said baking and cooking are classic examples of literacy and numeracy because they involve measuring, sorting, and doubling/halving a recipe.

Justin Geurtsen with Chilliwack Community Services stressed the importance of parents being involved in their children’s reading.

“When parents increase their literacy, there are peripheral affects generationally to their children… their children build more as they get older and can pass that onto theirs, and so on. It’s really a generational philosophy,” Geurtsen said.

The school district will also bring Ready, Set, Learn kits which are parent-engagement activities done with kids.

Additionally, folks will be able to sign up for a library card that day. Library cards are free (ID required to sign up) and anyone can get one, even babies.

Building Our Stories Through Learning takes place on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bob Chan-Kent Family YMCA (45844 Hocking Ave.) in Chilliwack.

There will be free food and coffee, plus door prizes for kids.

Registration is preferred to ensure there will be enough food and craft supplies, but drop-ins are welcome.

To register, go to chilliwacklearning.com/registration-for-building-our-stories-through-learning or call/text Justin Guertsen at 604-793-5684.

Pop-up banner image