People watch an airplane from the Museum of Flight during Flight Fest at the Chilliwack Airport on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress File)

Flightfest set to soar once again over Chilliwack

New attractions like drone technology will be at free airshow in Chilliwack this August

Chilliwack Flightfest will be taking to the skies again for the first time since 2019.

The free airshow will be the “biggest to date,” according to the new organizers for this year’s event which is set for Aug. 20 and 21 at the Chilliwack Airport.

Flightfest began back in the early 1990s. In 2017, it was cancelled due to lack of funding and volunteers. It returned again in 2018 and 2019 only to be cancelled again in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic.

Event co-chair Jason Hilton says Flightfest is a great way to bring the community and local businesses together, and to help connect and improve the Chilliwack economy in a post-pandemic world.

“As a Chilliwack resident and business owner I take the health of our community seriously,” Hilton said. “This event serves as one of the most important post-pandemic experiences to help our community come together for fun and business.”

This year’s event will have many new features and several traditional favourites.

Folks can look forward to drone technology, STEM showcasing, a kids’ area, a licensed dance, VIP room and an online streaming of the event.

Volunteers are also needed for the event.

More details on the 2022 Chilliwack Flightfest will be released at a later date.

Here’s the current event schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 20 • Fully licensed dance and networking event, plus twilight airshow (time to be announced).

Sunday, Aug. 21 • Main event (time to be announced) including: VIP room, drones (first-person view drone racing live and streaming online plus drone tech showcasing), kids’ zone (a place for kids to play and relax), STEM zone (showcasing drone technology, learn about the technology behind the drones).

For more, including volunteer and sponsorship info, go to www.ChilliwackFlightfest.ca.

READ MORE: Soaring with Flight Fest at the Chilliwack Airport

 

Airport

