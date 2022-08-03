First Fish ceremony honours abundance of salmon for Spuzzum First Nation

The Spuzzum First Nation annual First Fish ceremony features family fun, great food and an appreciation of the abundance of nature in a spirit of Indigenous reconciliation. (Submitted)

The Spuzzum First Nation invites you to celebrate their Annual First Fish Ceremony at Alexandra Bridge Provincial Park

The public is welcomed to attend an annual ceremony in Spuzzum that is a millennia-old tradition.

The Spuzzum First Nation will hold the annual First Fish ceremony on Aug. 6, which gives thanks and appreciation for abundance in their territory. It is held at Alexandra Bridge Provincial Park and is free to attend.

The ceremony honours the return of the salmon to the Nlaka’pamux territory, and is a celebration of the natural resources that sustain us all and more, says SFN Chief James Hobart.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and generally there are hundreds of people who take part.

The ceremony in the Spuzzum First Nation’s traditional territory near the ancient village site of Kequelose. It will feature hoop dancers, drummers and singers, displays, lunch and more.

It’s also an opportunity for the public to check up on the progress of the 1926 Alexandra Bridge Restoration Project, currently under way. The project is a partnership led by the Spuzzum First Nation and the New Pathways to Gold Society.

“We’ve made great progress is restoring the bridge, which is not just an icon of B.C. transportation history, but symbolic of our ability to bridge the differences between cultures and something worth preserving,” said Don Hauka from the society.

