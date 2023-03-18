Farmers prepare to break ground at 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match

New this year will be ‘you plow’ plot to allow community to give plowing a try

Adam Degenstein turns his horses around while competing in the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

A historic farming competition that’s been in Chilliwack for more than 100 years will return on April 1.

Sod will once again be turned, marking the 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match at Greendale Acres.

“This event was a huge success last year. We were all speechless at the support of our community and are excited to see how we can create an even better experience for guests this year,” said Vanessa Oddy, owner of Greendale Acres. “It’s amazing that it is still running after all these years.”

The Chilliwack Plowing Match was established in 1923. Despite the pandemic, the society was determined to keep it going. Although there were no open-to-the-public competitions in 2020 and 2021, they did have a small match each year marking the 98th and 99th annual event.

The turnout last year for the 100th match was huge, drawing 1,000 spectators.

READ MORE: Turning the sod on the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match

New this year will be the chance for folks to try plowing for themselves.

“We are going to have a ‘you plow’ plot with volunteers that will allow the community to give plowing a try,” Oddy said.

There will also be live music by Ryan McCallister, a pancake breakfast by donation, beer garden, tractor wagon rides (weather dependent), games, access to Greendale Acres attractions, animal displays and more.

Pierre Sache of Rosedale competes in the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match while judges look at his plot at Greendale Acres in Chilliwack on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

One challenge last year was that people did not purchase online tickets and many arrived at the same time, causing a traffic jam down Yale Road, Oddy said. She highly recommends visitors buy tickets beforehand to help prevent this issue from happening again.

“We have stretched the event out and will be recommending online tickets to secure space this year.”

Competitors will be arriving at 8:30 a.m. to set up the field.

Here is the timeline for the Chilliwack Plowing Match:

9 a.m. • Doors open to the farm

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. • Pancake breakfast by donation (Bowls of Hope)

10 a.m. • Opening ceremonies with speakers

10:30 a.m. • Competition starts

11 a.m. • Beer garden opens (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

12 p.m. • Live music by Ryan McCallister (12 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

2:30 p.m. • Closing remarks and ceremony

3 p.m. • Doors close

The 101st Chilliwack Plowing Match is set for Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Greendale Acres (41905 Yale Rd. W.). Tickets are $10, and it’s free admission for kids aged two and under. To buy tickets online, go to greendaleacres.ca/plowingmatch.

For more information on the Chilliwack Plowing Match, go to chilliwackplowingmatch.com.

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Farminghistory