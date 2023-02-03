Family Day community bingo event coming from Wilma’s Transition Society

Bring filled-out bingo card back to Wilma’s office by Feb. 15 for a chance to win prize pack

Wilma’s community bingo event runs Feb. 6 to Feb. 15 with a chance to win a Family Day prize pack. (Wilma’s Transition House)

Wilma’s Transition Society is organizing a community bingo event Feb. 6 to Feb. 15 in honour of Family Day.

Chilliwack or Agassiz residents are invited to fill out an application to participate in Family Day Community Bingo, and pick up a bingo card at Wilma’s outreach office at #101-7075 Vedder Rd.

With a card in hand everyone can start visiting the participating businesses to get it stamped at 17 different locations.

The “free” squares on the bingo cards don’t require stamps since they’re local parks and green spaces.

To be eligible to win, the card must have one line filled out in any direction.

Once completed, folks simply bring the card back to Wilma’s office by 3 p.m. on Feb. 15 latest, for a chance to win a prize pack for the whole family on family day. Cards can be returned as soon as they’re completed, or on the Feb. 15 deadline.

Prize packs will vary based on family size.

For more event details, contact the Wilma’s outreach office at 604-705-2064.

Participants have to show photo ID for parent and members of the household.

Prizes will cover the cost of a family activity at a local business to be used during Family Day weekend.

Free spots will not need a stamp and are just ideas of places to go check out.

