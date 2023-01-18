Expect large crowds, road closure near Penticton’s outdoor rink for BCHL all-star games

Martin Street partially closed Saturday while alumni, skills and all star games take place

Those spending time around Penticton’s downtown core this weekend should expect large crowds, extra traffic congestion and some road closures because of the B.C. Hockey League’s 60th-anniversary all-star game festivities.

The league is holding most of its all-star game events at the city’s new outdoor rink at 107 Martin Street on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Martin Street, as a result, will be closed between Estabrook Avenue and Lakeshore Drive from 1 to 7 p.m., the city has announced.

Traffic control crews will be on-site all afternoon, during events like the BCHL skills competition, alumni game and three-on-three all-star game tournament.

“All visitors to the area are advised to avoid using these roads, where possible, and to exercise caution in the area until all signs and barricades have been removed,” the city says in its announcement.

Events at the outdoor rink are free to attend. Bleachers are expected to be set up.

Before Saturday’s festivities at the outdoor rink, the BCHL is bringing its top prospects game to the SOEC on Friday, Jan. 20, an event attended well annually by both NHL and NCAA scouts.

Community skates, featuring players from the Penticton Minor Hockey Association, are planned at the outdoor rink on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday schedule at the outdoor rink

BCHL sponsorship game: 11:30 a.m.

Skills competition 1 p.m.

Alumni game 2:30 p.m.

All-star tournament 4 p.m.

Community skate 6:30 p.m.

A schedule of the weekend’s festivities can be found here.

