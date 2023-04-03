Greendale Acres is having its annual Easter egg hunt April 7 to 9 and Sweet Spring event April 14 to May 14. (Menze Visuals)

Easter egg hunt, spring celebration coming up at Chilliwack agri-tourism farm

Greendale Acres inviting folks to 3-day Easter event, month-long ‘Sweet Spring’

Spring is in the air and one Chilliwack agri-tourism farm has a couple of events lined up.

First up at Greendale Acres is the annual three-day Easter egg hunt, followed by a month-long Sweet Spring event.

The egg hunt runs from Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9 and takes place in the apple orchard. Each day, the egg hunt goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every child receives a goodie bag for their efforts.

The weekend also includes face painting (10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily), giant egg scavenger hunt, pictures with the Easter Bunny, Easter photo balloon arch, baby animal displays, Easter food specials and more.

The following weekend, starting on Friday, April 14, is Sweet Spring at Greendale Acres.

Vanessa Oddy, owner of Greendale Acres, describes the month-long event as “an immersive farm floral experience with spring flowers planted all over the farm, planted thoughtfully to bring all the joys of spring in one place.”

Sweet Spring includes tulip fields and other spring flowers, baby animals, photo stations, jumping pillow, adventure course, bubble bar and many other activities for kids.

It runs every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from April 14 to May 14.

Tickets are $15 for the Easter egg hunt, and $15 for Sweet Spring. Admission is free for kids two and under and for seniors 75 and older. A 2023 membership for Greendale Acres is $40.

Admission is free for mothers on Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 14) and free for grandparents on Grandparent’s Day (Sunday, April 16).

For more info including hours, or to buy a membership or tickets to any event, go to greendaleacres.ca. Greendale Acres is located at 41905 Yale Rd. W.

READ MORE: Farmers prepare to break ground at 101st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match

 

