Herta Stoffel picks up a stocking from her front door after members of the U11 A1 Bruins minor hockey team helped deliver about 45 stockings to low-income seniors on Dec. 21, 2021 as part of the annual Christmas Stocking Program put on by the Chilliwack and District Seniors’ Resource Society. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Herta Stoffel picks up a stocking from her front door after members of the U11 A1 Bruins minor hockey team helped deliver about 45 stockings to low-income seniors on Dec. 21, 2021 as part of the annual Christmas Stocking Program put on by the Chilliwack and District Seniors’ Resource Society. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Drop off stocking stuffers for low-income seniors at drive-thru fundraiser in Chilliwack

Donations go to Christmas stocking program by Chilliwack and District Seniors’ Resources Society

Even though Christmas is two months away, the folks at a Chilliwack society will soon be collecting donations to fill stockings for low-income seniors.

The Chilliwack and District Seniors’ Resources Society will be hosting a drive-thru fundraiser on Nov. 8 and they’re asking people to donate small gifts, money and items for food hampers.

It all goes towards the society’s annual Christmas Stocking Program and food hampers.

“Last year we filled almost 200 stockings for low-income seniors in our community as well provided over 80 Christmas hampers. This year the need has grown,” said Kelly Velonis, executive director with the society.

RELATED: Chilliwack hockey players help deliver Christmas stockings to low-income seniors

On the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8 people can stop by the drive-thru fundraiser at Evergreen Hall to make a donation and to enjoy a coffee and a muffin.

Suggested items for stockings include: chocolates, candies, toiletries, gift cards, puzzle books, toques, mittens and scarves. They are also accepting cash donations.

“For some, this is the only Christmas gift they receive. Help us ensure all seniors feel the love and appreciation this Christmas,” Velonis said.

The Chilliwack and District Seniors’ Resources Society’s Christmas stocking fundraiser drive-thru runs from 8 a.m. to 10 am. on Nov. 8 at Evergreen Hall (9291 Corbould St.).

Organizations and groups that want to take part in the program by collecting or contributing can call Lori at 604-793-9979 or email programs@cdsrs.ca.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsChristmasfundraiserSeniors

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: A sucker for a friendly face; octopus gloms onto diver for once-in-a-lifetime encounter

Just Posted

Herta Stoffel picks up a stocking from her front door after members of the U11 A1 Bruins minor hockey team helped deliver about 45 stockings to low-income seniors on Dec. 21, 2021 as part of the annual Christmas Stocking Program put on by the Chilliwack and District Seniors’ Resource Society. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Drop off stocking stuffers for low-income seniors at drive-thru fundraiser in Chilliwack

Chilliwack Fire Department was called to a blaze at Munchie’s café on Vedder Mountain Road on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Koovula Emerson/Facebook)
UPDATE w/PHOTOS: Fire breaks out at restaurant near Cultus Lake

A few minutes before turning out the lights and welcoming Sardis Secondary students to haunted manor, Asha-Lee Myton (left) and Annika Trythall (right) take a breather in the graveyard. (Eric J. Welsh/ The Progress)
Chilliwack students create haunted manor at Sardis Secondary

AJ Lacroix, who recently committed to Michigan State, is on the National Hockey League radar as a player to watch, according to the Central Scouting Bureau. (Chilliwack Chiefs graphic)
Chilliwack Chief AJ Lacroix on NHL scouting watch list

Pop-up banner image