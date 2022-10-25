Drop off stocking stuffers for low-income seniors at drive-thru fundraiser in Chilliwack

Donations go to Christmas stocking program by Chilliwack and District Seniors’ Resources Society

Herta Stoffel picks up a stocking from her front door after members of the U11 A1 Bruins minor hockey team helped deliver about 45 stockings to low-income seniors on Dec. 21, 2021 as part of the annual Christmas Stocking Program put on by the Chilliwack and District Seniors’ Resource Society. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Even though Christmas is two months away, the folks at a Chilliwack society will soon be collecting donations to fill stockings for low-income seniors.

The Chilliwack and District Seniors’ Resources Society will be hosting a drive-thru fundraiser on Nov. 8 and they’re asking people to donate small gifts, money and items for food hampers.

It all goes towards the society’s annual Christmas Stocking Program and food hampers.

“Last year we filled almost 200 stockings for low-income seniors in our community as well provided over 80 Christmas hampers. This year the need has grown,” said Kelly Velonis, executive director with the society.

On the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8 people can stop by the drive-thru fundraiser at Evergreen Hall to make a donation and to enjoy a coffee and a muffin.

Suggested items for stockings include: chocolates, candies, toiletries, gift cards, puzzle books, toques, mittens and scarves. They are also accepting cash donations.

“For some, this is the only Christmas gift they receive. Help us ensure all seniors feel the love and appreciation this Christmas,” Velonis said.

The Chilliwack and District Seniors’ Resources Society’s Christmas stocking fundraiser drive-thru runs from 8 a.m. to 10 am. on Nov. 8 at Evergreen Hall (9291 Corbould St.).

Organizations and groups that want to take part in the program by collecting or contributing can call Lori at 604-793-9979 or email programs@cdsrs.ca.

