Dentist donates more than 320 oral hygiene packs to Chilliwack students in need

Maple Smiles Dentistry dropped off boxes of toothbrushes, toothpaste and more to Central Elementary

From left, Dr. Chandanjit Sra and Teddi Sebring (both with Maple Smiles Dentistry) and principal Donna Arnold and teacher Ashley Munro with Chilliwack Central Elementary Community School help bring 300+ oral hygiene packages into the school on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Staff and students at one Chilliwack school were all smiles this week after a local dentist brought them a much-needed donation.

Dr. Chandanjit Sra with Maple Smiles Dentistry in Chilliwack dropped off more than 320 oral hygiene packages to the kids at Chilliwack Central Elementary Community School on Wednesday.

He heard about the school’s need when teacher Ashley Munro applied to The Vancouver Sun’s Adopt-A-School program. Many kids at the school need food, warm winter clothing and hygiene products.

Sra said he read the list of items in need and knew Maple Smiles could contribute.

“We’re a dental office, at least we can help them with their oral hygiene,” he said.

On Jan. 11, Sra, along with coworker Teddi Sebring, brought six boxes full of hygiene packages to the school. Each pack had a toothbrush, toothpaste, floss and a card in it that shows kids how to brush and take care of their teeth.

Teddi Sebring with Maple Smiles Dentistry hands out oral hygiene packages at Chilliwack Central Elementary Community School on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

But the card is good for something else as well.

“If any of you or your parents need to get a dental exam, you can bring this card and you will get an exam at no cost,” Sra told Munro’s Grade 3 class.

The kids and staff thanked Sra and Sebring for the donation.

“This is just so incredibly generous and kind. We are so grateful,” Munro said.

Dr. Chandanjit Sra (right) and Teddi Sebring with Maple Smiles Dentistry donated 300+ oral hygiene packages to the kids at Chilliwack Central Elementary Community School on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Maple Smiles is a fairly new dentistry. They celebrated their one-year anniversary on Friday, Jan. 13. They’ve never made a donation like this before.

“We’re thinking of doing this every year… for any school or anyone who needs help,” he said.

Munro told her students about the donation beforehand.

“The anticipation, the buildup of everything has been so exciting for them. It really gets them excited to brush their teeth,” she said.

Sra pointed out how important oral health is.

“If your oral cavity is not healthy, it impacts on your body as well – you can get heart diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases through oral cavity.”

The kids also made a tooth-shaped thank-you card for Maple Smiles Dentistry.

Dr. Chandanjit Sra with Maple Smiles Dentistry holds a thank-you card from the kids at Chilliwack Central Elementary Community School after the dentist donated 300+ oral hygiene packages on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

“It brings the community together,” Munro said. “We’re a community-based school and the more we step together and help each other out, the healthier and happier we are together. This has been a really beautiful connection.”

In addition to the oral hygiene packages and complimentary dental exam, Sra said they will also provide parents with information on how they can apply for the Canada Dental Benefit.

As of Dec. 1, 2022, the Canada Revenue Agency is accepting applications for the new interim Canada Dental Benefit. The benefit, which provides up-front, direct payments totalling up to $1,300 per eligible child (up to $650 per year) for dental care services, is available for families who:

• are receiving the Canada child benefit for children who are under 12 years of age as of Dec. 1, 2022;

• have an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000; and

• do not have access to private dental insurance.

READ MORE: Applications open for dental care benefits

To contact the folks at Maple Smiles Dentistry, drop by their office at 101-8364 Young Rd. in Chilliwack, email maplesmilesdentistry@gmail.com, or call 604-391-1010.

For more information on the Canada Dental Benefit, including eligibility and how to apply, visit Canada.ca/dental.

Dr. Chandanjit Sra (centre) chats with students at Chilliwack Central Elementary Community School about the oral hygiene packages donated by Maple Smiles Dentistry on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsChilliwack School DistrictDentaldentistry