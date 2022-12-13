Demand for Chilliwack Community Services gift hampers at an all-time high

Support from community has been ‘spectacular’ but registrations for hampers up 33%

The Chilliwack Community Services Angel Tree program collects unwrapped gifts for children of all ages. The demand for hampers for 2022 is higher than ever, according to organizers. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

As Chilliwack Community Services (CCS) gathers gifts leading up their Christmas hamper program in conjunction with the Chilliwack Salvation Army, organizers are finding the need in the community is greater than ever.

Jen Sibley is the Christmas Share Coordinator for the CCS Angel Tree program, and she says registrations for hampers this year are up 33 per cent over 2021, which itself was the biggest year ever.

“We are at 595 hampers translating into 1,639 kids and we are still getting people calling me to register,” Sibley said Tuesday.

Donations can be made directly at the CCS office, but businesses also took Angel Trees with tags for people to take and purchase gifts. Sibley said more businesses than ever took trees, and CCS has tons of support, but hamper registration is just so high.

“We’ve had tons of support and that is just spectacular,” she said. “But coming down to the end, registration ramped up and now we are asking for a little bit more.”

Sibley said with the increased registrations sometimes come apologies and reasons why folks need to sign up, but no one needs to feel bad and explain. She said one woman said that her car broke down and the expense was enough to put her over the edge, so she had to sign up for a hamper.

The big need is among tweens and teens, kids 11 to 18.

“Everybody loves giving toy trucks and Barbies, but it’s those older kids. Last year half of our hampers were for teens so they tend to get a lot less because of that unfortunately.”

If anyone wants to help out in this last week before hampers are distributed, specific items being asked for include: Crafting kits, art supplies, remote control cars, bath and body for both guys and girls, bedding, room decor, Lego, socks and toques, and Nerf guns

Donations can be dropped off this week at any Angel Tree location, including at The Chilliwack Progress office, or at the CCS office, 45938 Wellington Ave.

