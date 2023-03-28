Cultus Lake trail race society donates $11,000 to Chilliwack organizations and students

Proceeds from registration, sponsorship for Around the Lake Give ‘R Take 30 race given to community

The start of the 2022 Around the Lake Give ‘ R Take Trail race at Main Beach, Cultus Lake. At front (#206) is the eventual first-place finisher David Bandiera of Vancouver. (Photo submitted by Dave Stephen)

A Chilliwack society has donated thousands of dollars to two local teens and five groups following an annual trail race that takes place every fall.

The Around the Lake Give ‘R Take 30 Trail Race Society recently handed out $11,000.

In addition to two $1,000 awards to two local high school students, the society also donated money to the following:

Chilliwack Park Society: $3,000

Fraser Valley Mountain Biking Association (silver/trail sponsorship): $3,000

Vedder Mountain Motorcycle Club: $1,000

Chilliwack Outdoor Club: $1,000

Chilliwack Search and Rescue: $1,000

The society organizes an annual Around the Lake Give ‘R Take 30 Trail Race in October that sees runners traverse approximately 30 kilometres around Cultus Lake, and attracts more than 300 participants. There are two events over the 30 kilometre route during race day: a solo run and a two-person relay event.

Proceeds from registrations and sponsorships are generated each year and enable the not-for-profit trail race society to provide donations to local groups.

The 2023 race – which will be the 20th edition of the local trail race – will be held Saturday, October 14, starting and finishing at Main Beach at Cultus Lake.

