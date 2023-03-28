The start of the 2022 Around the Lake Give ‘ R Take Trail race at Main Beach, Cultus Lake. At front (#206) is the eventual first-place finisher David Bandiera of Vancouver. (Photo submitted by Dave Stephen)

The start of the 2022 Around the Lake Give ‘ R Take Trail race at Main Beach, Cultus Lake. At front (#206) is the eventual first-place finisher David Bandiera of Vancouver. (Photo submitted by Dave Stephen)

Cultus Lake trail race society donates $11,000 to Chilliwack organizations and students

Proceeds from registration, sponsorship for Around the Lake Give ‘R Take 30 race given to community

A Chilliwack society has donated thousands of dollars to two local teens and five groups following an annual trail race that takes place every fall.

The Around the Lake Give ‘R Take 30 Trail Race Society recently handed out $11,000.

In addition to two $1,000 awards to two local high school students, the society also donated money to the following:

Chilliwack Park Society: $3,000

Fraser Valley Mountain Biking Association (silver/trail sponsorship): $3,000

Vedder Mountain Motorcycle Club: $1,000

Chilliwack Outdoor Club: $1,000

Chilliwack Search and Rescue: $1,000

The society organizes an annual Around the Lake Give ‘R Take 30 Trail Race in October that sees runners traverse approximately 30 kilometres around Cultus Lake, and attracts more than 300 participants. There are two events over the 30 kilometre route during race day: a solo run and a two-person relay event.

Proceeds from registrations and sponsorships are generated each year and enable the not-for-profit trail race society to provide donations to local groups.

The 2023 race – which will be the 20th edition of the local trail race – will be held Saturday, October 14, starting and finishing at Main Beach at Cultus Lake.

RELATED: 9 Chilliwack festivals and events receive thousands in provincial recovery funding dollars

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cultus LakeDonation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack walk shows people living with dementia that ‘they are not alone’ on the journey

Just Posted

The business complex at McCallum Road and Rainbow Avenue in Abbotsford where Dane Nikolas Lee Miller allegedly crashed his vehicle after fleeing from Chilliwack RCMP at approximately 2:30 a.m. on March 28, 2023. (Vikki Hopes/ Abbotsford News)
Chilliwack RCMP officer injured after man allegedly hits cruiser during a wellness check

Heat pumps help keep the home warm in the winter, cool in summer. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Chilliwack answers B.C. call for more incentives for energy-switching with top-up rebates

The start of the 2022 Around the Lake Give ‘ R Take Trail race at Main Beach, Cultus Lake. At front (#206) is the eventual first-place finisher David Bandiera of Vancouver. (Photo submitted by Dave Stephen)
Cultus Lake trail race society donates $11,000 to Chilliwack organizations and students

Scott Bridge (top) and Dan Coulter jumped into action after this dump truck left Highway 1, went down the offramp going about 90 kilometres an hour, drove across Young Road and plunged into Chilliwack Creek on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Main photo: Cheryl Calhoun)
2 Chilliwack men to receive bravery awards after rescuing dump truck driver who crashed into creek

Pop-up banner image