Cultus Lake Day returns with parade, vendors’ market and local breweries

Get ready for pancakes, pints and a parade – Cultus Lake Day is back on June 25.
After two years of cancellations, the annual community event returns to Main Beach, starting with a by-donation pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at Cultus Lake Fire Hall.
The parade begins at the plaza’s Lakeside Beach Club at 11 a.m. and heads down Sunnyside Boulevard, ending at Main Beach.
Following the parade, people can check out the vendors’ market at Main Beach. There will also be an obstacle course and inflatables bouncy houses for children.
Live music and local brews and wine will be on hand throughout the day and to top off the evening, there will be fireworks over Cultus Lake.
Full schedule for Cultus Lake Day on Saturday, June 25:
8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. • Pancake breakfast by donation at Cultus Lake Fire Hall
9:45 a.m. • Parade check-in and line up at the plaza
11 a.m. • Parade begins at the plaza’s Lakeside Beach Club (goes down Sunnyside, ends at Main Beach)
11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. • Children’s fun area at Main Beach
11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. • Farmers’ and artisan market at Main Beach
11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. • Food vendors at Main Beach
11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. • Beverage and entertainment garden at Main Beach
10 p.m. • Fireworks at Main Beach
For more information or those wanting to participate, contact the community events and engagement committee at cultuslakedays@cultuslake.bc.ca.
