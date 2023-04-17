Cultural days embraced in Surrey’s schools with education, celebration

L.A. Matheson Secondary’s Iftar event brought in more than 50 people, including Muslim and non-Muslim students, staff, and community members. Speaking is Annia Ohana, who helped students organize the event. (Sobia Moman photo) Free mehndi — a form of temporary body art from Egypt — was available at Elgin Park Secondary’s Vaisakhi celebration on Friday, April 14. (Contributed photo) Elgin Park Secondary celebrated Vaisakhi for the first time this year. (Contributed photo) Gatka, a traditional Sikh form of martial arts, was performed at Elgin Park Secondary’s Vaisakhi celebration on Friday, April 14. (Contributed photo) Displayed in the front of the school at L.A. Matheson Secondary includes photos from the Islamic Museum in Jerusalem, that were taken by teacher Annie Ohana when she visited Palestine and Israel earlier this year. (Sobia Moman photo) Flags from most countries and a ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ sign are seen at L.A. Matheson Secondary. (Sobia Moman photo) One of the many pieces L.A. Matheson Secondary teacher Annie Ohana brought back from her recent trip to Palestine. (Sobia Moman photo) Students Gaurav Saroa (Grade 11), Raya Kaur Sandhu (Grade 12) and Ajaypal Singh Grewal (Grade 11) stand in front of a magnetic wall with Sikh Heritage Month and Vaisakhi displayed fort the month at L.A. Matheson Secondary. The students pictured and more have been leading how the two events are marked at the school, with the assistance of their teacher Gurpreet Bains (second from left). (Sobia Moman photo) Gatka, a traditional Sikh form of martial arts, was performed at Elgin Park Secondary’s Vaisakhi celebration on Friday, April 14. (Contributed photo)

Representation in schools is an aim of some educators and students from Surrey, which is why the past few weeks have been a time for diverse community members to thrive, with Vaisakhi, Ramadan, Sikh Heritage Month, Easter and Passover all happening at the same time.

April has been recognized as Sikh Heritage Month in B.C. since 2018. It is also the month when Vaisakhi – a Sikh harvest festival – is held.

Gurpreet Bains, Punjabi teacher at L.A. Matheson Secondary has been celebrating Vaisakhi with her students for 19 years – since she first started teaching there – but over the years, the level of staff and student involvement has reached incredible highs.

“It started out in a classroom but it became so big that it’s now the whole school. It used to be a small celebration in our Punjabi classroom in 2004,” Bains recalled.

When the pandemic changed the way classes were taught for a couple years – and Bains was not able to celebrate Vaisakhi with her students as before – they shifted their focus.

“During COVID, we couldn’t celebrate Vaisakhi, like get together, hand out food. So we came up with the brilliant idea that the whole idea behind Vaisakhi and Sikh Heritage Month is to contribute to the community.

“We can keep the education piece and we can keep the making a difference piece.”

This led Bains and some of her students to begin fundraising for the building of a senior care home that prioritizes cultural sensitivity for Sikh and Punjabi older adults — the Guru Nanak Diversity Senior Care Home.

In 2021, they committed themselves to four years, with a goal of raising $13,000 by the end. The group is already at $11,270 and Bains is confident they will pass their goal. Donations can be made online at surreyschools.schoolcashonline.com/Fee/Details/55166/90/False/True

Now, with restrictions in the rear-view mirror, L.A. Matheson and many other schools celebrate Vaisakhi with a day full of cultural foods, dance, mehndi (henna), guest speakers and musical performances while also covering the history and importance of the harvest festival.

Bains has transformed her Punjabi classes from the early days by working with the Ministry of Education to include books from Punjabi writers that detail the real history, one she finds is not covered in standard textbooks.

“When we learn about the history of World War II, none of those images show up in our books. Where are the Black soldiers? Where are the Sikh soldiers? Not a single picture of a soldier with a turban,” Bains said.

“Our kids thought, or even I thought growing up, that we weren’t a part of this history (because) we are made to believe that.”

Changes have and continue to be made, she added, but even a few years ago, students would read through the textbooks and ask her “Where are we?”

“There’s so much more to Sikh history than Komagata Maru… even that is half a paragraph in a book,” Bains said.

While Matheson has been celebrating Vaisakhi for nearly two decades, this year is the first time that Elgin Park Secondary has marked the day. It was organized by the school’s Anti-Racism Committee, headed by Grade 11 student Jasleen Sandhu.

Along with the common cultural pieces like mehndi and Indian foods, Elgin also invited a local Khalsa elementary school to perform Gatka, which is a traditional form of martial arts involving sword fighting.

“At my school, Elgin, and most of the other South Surrey schools, there’s not really a large South Asian population amongst the students, so I felt that it was necessary to represent a minority culture,” Sandhu said.

“My main reason for doing this is I feel like schools should be a place where everyone feels seen and accepted.”

L.A. Matheson also hosted a community Iftar, which is the meal Muslims eat when breaking their fast during the month of Ramadan. It was the first time the school celebrated the month, on the heels of commemorating Eid for the first time last year.

Highlighted at the Iftar was a recent incident at a school in Halifax.

“A group reached out to me in Halifax — students, teachers, a wide selection of people. Unfortunately, at a multicultural day event… that’s meant to celebrate everyone, Palestinian students had decided to rock their Keffiyehs. This (cloth) is a cultural symbol used in a lot of Arab cultures,” Annie Ohana, a teacher at the school, explained to the crowd on Thursday (April 12) night.

“The students were asked to remove it and then teachers also faced backlash (who) were trying to talk about it.”

Muslim students from L.A. Matheson Secondary rock their traditional clothing at the school’s first Iftar event. Seen atop the heads of some students are Keffiyehs, a piece of cloth with specific patterns traditionally worn by Palestinians. (Sobia Moman photo)

To show these students some love, everyone who was gathered at the Iftar wrote postcards that will be sent to Halifax. Ohana described them as “postcards of love and solidarity with the basic idea that people’s identities matter and that we shouldn’t be criminalizing the Palestinian identity, specifically.”

Displayed in the entrance of L.A. Matheson are posters made by students to educate those who walk by about Eid, Vaisakhi, Sikh Heritage Month and Ramadan, and also includes pictures that Ohana took while on a trip to Palestine with other teachers from around the province earlier this year.

“Some of the kids said to me ‘I might not be able to go there, I might not be allowed to go there’ so I made sure to take lots of pictures, of every square inch,” Ohana said, in reference to photos from Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is often violently targeted by Israeli forces during Ramadan, including this year.

Alaa Al Mawas, a student at L.A. Matheson shared how her own and other students’ identities “empowered” them to want to see their cultures represented more in schools.

“When kids come to you and say ‘I don’t see me in this school and I would love to see us celebrate this’ and they even tell you ‘If it’s small, that’s OK, we have to start somewhere.’ And I see that coming from every section of our school now,” Ohana said.

“Absolutely, at our school we celebrate Easter, there aren’t a lot of Jews but Passover, Ramadan, Vaisakhi and all of these things are happening at the same time and it’s absolutely beautiful.”

