Members of the Crystal Gala Foundation, which fundraises to improve access to breast cancer screening in the Fraser Valley. (Submitted)

Crystal Gala Foundation makes donations to improve breast cancer screening in Chilliwack and Abbotsford

Funds from October’s gala event given to Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation for equipment

Breast cancer screening in the Fraser Valley is once again improving thanks the Crystal Gala Foundation, a long-standing fundraising committee.

After another successful Crystal Gala, held at Tradex in October, they have been able to give $130,000 to Abbotsford Regional Hospital’s breast health clinic for an ultrasound.

They were also able to give funds toward the new mammography unit at Chilliwack General Hospital.

“We at the Crystal Gala organization are eternally grateful that our long-time supporters as well as many new contributors combined to raise a record-setting $475,000 this year at our gala,” said Gerri Charles, board chair for the Crystal Gala Foundation. “We are thrilled to be purchasing an ultrasound for Abbotsford Regional Hospital and contributing to a mammography unit for Chilliwack General Hospital, as we know that providing additional access to early detection is critical in ensuring positive outcomes for the women and men of our region facing breast cancer.”

The donations were gratefully accepted by the medical community.

“Medical Imaging greatly appreciates the commitment of the Crystal Gala to ensure we have state of the art equipment to provide our patients the best care,” said Bernice Oxley, operations director for Lower Mainland Medical Imaging.

Funds donated to local hospitals is often coordinated through the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF). Their executive director, Liz Harris, said that they appreciate all the work the foundation has done over more than two decades.

“To provide new technology and equipment to our hospitals we need dedicated partners, we are forever grateful to the Crystal Gala for their years of hard work,” Harris said.

If you would like to help support the breast health clinic, contact FVHCF at 1-877-661-0314 or online at fvhcf.ca.

To learn more about the Crystal Gala Foundation or to make a contribution visit crystalgala.ca.

READ MORE: Crystal Gala in Abbotsford raises $475K for breast health

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
