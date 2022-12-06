Cops and firefighters help collect donations at Chilliwack’s 4 Save-On-Foods stores

It’s fundraising season and Chilliwack’s Save-On-Foods stores are doing their part.
All four local stores participated in the annual Salvation Army Food Bank drive on Dec. 3 filling their large stainless steel bin more than once thanks to the generosity of the community.
Members of the Chilliwack Fire Department and the RCMP were at all four locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to collect funds and food donations to help the less fortunate in the community this holiday season.
If you didn’t get a chance to donate yet, there will be two more events with firefighters back collecting donations at Save-On-Foods on Dec. 10 and 17.
