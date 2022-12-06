Cops and firefighters help collect donations at Chilliwack’s 4 Save-On-Foods stores

Two more Salvation Army fundraisers on Dec. 10 and 17

Members of the Chilliwack Fire Department and the RCMP at the downtown Save-On-Foods on Dec. 3, 2022 collecting donations for the Salvation Army Food Bank. (Save-On-Foods photo)

It’s fundraising season and Chilliwack’s Save-On-Foods stores are doing their part.

All four local stores participated in the annual Salvation Army Food Bank drive on Dec. 3 filling their large stainless steel bin more than once thanks to the generosity of the community.

RELATED: Skyrocketing demand at Chilliwack Food Bank definitely a result of inflationary pressures

Members of the Chilliwack Fire Department and the RCMP were at all four locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to collect funds and food donations to help the less fortunate in the community this holiday season.

If you didn’t get a chance to donate yet, there will be two more events with firefighters back collecting donations at Save-On-Foods on Dec. 10 and 17.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

editor@theprogress.com

fundraiserSalvation Army