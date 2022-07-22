‘Community Roots Garden’ officially opens with aim to help feed hungry families in Chilliwack

The grand opening of the Community Roots Garden by Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society took place on Monday, July 18, 2022. (Submitted by Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society) The grand opening of the Community Roots Garden by Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society took place on Monday, July 18, 2022. (Submitted by Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society) The grand opening of the Community Roots Garden by Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society took place on Monday, July 18, 2022. (Submitted by Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society)

A community garden launched by Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society officially opened this week.

The grand opening of the new Community Roots Garden on Wolfe Road took place on Monday, July 18.

The project launched in May where Bowls of Hope invited folks to rent a plot and/or volunteer in the communal garden as a way to help feed hungry families in Chilliwack.

It is in partnership with the City of Chilliwack and the University of the Fraser Valley’s Agriculture Student Association.

The community garden is on a five-acre parcel of city land but the society is only using one acre of it this year. They made an agreement with the city where Bowls of Hope Society gets to use the land at no charge, but the society must maintain it.

There are three areas of the Community Roots Garden: the communal garden, private plots and a gathering space.

The communal garden is open to anyone who wants to volunteer their time planting, weeding and maintaining the space. Food from the communal garden will go towards food security programs, such as Bowls of Hope’s ‘Feed the Children’ program where they feed 900 kids in 24 schools throughout the Chilliwack School District.

But the food will also be shared between those who help out at the communal garden. It’s a way for folks, who may not be able to commit to a private plot, to get fresh and locally grown produce at no cost.

Monday’s grand opening featured a dedication to Mike Csoka, one of the founders of Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society, where a maple tree was planted with a memorial plaque. It’s located in the future gathering area of the garden.

From left Cindy Waters, executive director with Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society, Michelle Csoka (wife of Mike Csoka) and Chris Csoka (Mike’s son) stand by the maple tree that was planted and dedicated to Mike Csoka, one of the founders of Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society on Monday, July 18, 2022. (Submitted by Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society)

“We hope that the garden will continue to be a Mike Csoka growing legacy,” said Michaela Reist with Bowls of Hope.

The Community Roots Garden is located at 44825 Wolfe Rd.

For more, including application forms and garden guidelines, go to the Bowls of Hope community garden page, or email Derek Voitic at derek.voitic@chilliwackbowlsofhope.com.

