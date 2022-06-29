Community art project in Chilliwack tells ‘our story’ of Sardis Library

People of all ages invited to add handmade paper tiles to mosaic art piece at Sardis Library

Librarians Kathy McDowell and Julie Penner hold some of the supplies people can use to make paper tiles for the Sardis Library’s mosaic mural seen behind them. The community art project runs through the summer in conjunction with the Fraser Valley Regional Library’s Summer Reading Club. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Staff at the Sardis Library are inviting folks to take part in a community art project that ties in with the Fraser Valley Regional Library’s Summer Reading Club.

The theme for this year’s reading club is ‘All Together Now’ which is reflected in the local library’s mosaic mural art piece called ‘Our Story.’

“We wanted to do something where we could tell, in a creative way, the story of the Sardis Library where each customer could contribute,” said librarian Julie Penner.

The mural is two hands holding a heart. People have been contributing to the mural for about a week, adding square paper ‘tiles’ to the mosaic piece. The handmade tiles are cut from pages of old books or people can draw or colour on a blank piece of paper.

All of the supplies to create the tiles are at the Sardis Library and people of all ages are invited to make a tile.

The Sardis Library on June 23, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The project runs in conjunction with the Fraser Valley Regional Library’s Summer Reading Club, which is also open to all ages. There are three categories in which people can register: kids (age 0 to Grade 6), teens (Grades 7 to 12), and adults.

Participants record their reading (15 minutes or more each day) for a chance to win prizes every week all summer. In addition to the FVRL’s system-wide weekly prizes, the Sardis Library is doing a draw for three gift baskets at the end of summer for those taking part in the Summer Reading Club. There’s a gift basket for each of the three age groups, and each basket is filled with $250 worth of gift cards.

People can enter the Sardis Library gift basket draw in-person for every week of reading completed during the Summer Reading Club. Folks are automatically entered in the FVRL’s system-wide weekly prize draws when they complete a week of reading.

To register for the Summer Reading Club, go to fvrlca.beanstack.org. To take part in the mosaic mural project, simply head to the Sardis Library and make a tile.

The Sardis Library on June 23, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

