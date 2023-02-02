Dylan Putz was diagnosed with a rare form of pediatric cancer at 17 and he died at 19 in 2022. His mother Carmen Putz is hoping to raise funds for research at the inaugural Hearts of Gold Gala Feb. 9 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (GoFundMe) Carmen Putz lost her 19-year-old son Dylan to a rare form of pediatric cancer in January and now she’s raising awareness for what she says is the underfunding of childhood cancers.

Chilliwack’s inaugural Hearts of Gold Gala raising funds for pediatric cancer research

Event is Feb. 9 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre

After losing her son to cancer just over a year ago, Carmen Putz has been tirelessly organizing an event to help raise money for childhood cancer research.

The inaugural Hearts of Gold Gala is Feb. 9 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

“Our children fighting cancer are the toughest people I know and they deserve better,” Carmen said on a GoFundMe page.

“My son Dylan was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in September 2020 at the age of 17. He passed away Jan. 25, 2022. Rhabdomyosarcoma is a highly aggressive, rare form of pediatric cancer that forms in soft tissue (muscles), connective tissue (tendons or cartilage), or bone. It usually begins in muscles attached to bone but it may begin in many places in the body.”

She said that over the last 40 years there have been no significant improvements in survival rates or treatments for the cancer Dylan died from.

READ MORE: Chilliwack woman fundraising for pediatric cancer research after son’s death

The Hearts of Gold Gala on Feb. 9 will include silent and live auctions, hors d’ouevres, casino games, live music, and much more.

Here is the link to purchase tickets from the Chilliwack Cultural Centre for the event Hearts of Gold tickets.

