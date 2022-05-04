Chilliwack’s Gwynne Vaughan plant sale back after 2-year absence

Money raised from annual event goes towards maintaining, enhancing house and gardens

Customers pick out colourful annuals at the Gwynne Vaughan Plant Sale and Garden Party on June 6, 2015. This year’s plant sale is Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

After two years of cancellations, the popular Gwynne Vaughan Park Plant Sale and Garden Party is back in full bloom.

The annual event is scheduled at the picturesque Gwynne Vaughan Park on Saturday, June 4.

In addition to the tables full of plants for sale by the Gwynne Vaughan Park Society, there will be more than 20 other vendors selling everything from plants, herbs, shrubs and trees to garden art and ornaments, plus fountains, food and more.

The Rotary Train will be on site plus food from Shandhar Hut, ice-cream by The Tin Cow, and hot dogs and baked goods by the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) Sisterhood.

Kids can take part in crafts at the event and there will be live music and a silent auction.

For folks with too many plants to carry, there’s a ‘plant sitting’ booth and wheelbarrows to borrow to transport items to their car.

Unlike past years, there will be no strawberry tea this year due to COVID.

People are asked to bring their own reusable bags and cardboard boxes as there will be no plastic bags at the sale.

Gwynne Vaughan Park consists of 6.8 acres of gardens, lawns, a field and a heritage orchard surrounding a heritage house built in 1896. Money raised from the annual event goes towards maintaining and enhancing the house and gardens.

Parking and admission is free.

The Gwynne Vaughan Park Plant Sale and Garden Party is on Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 46181 Hope River Rd.

For more info, including a list of vendors and those interested in a booth can go to gwynnevaughanpark.ca.

RELATED: Caretakers say goodbye to Gwynne Vaughan heritage house in Chilliwack after 17 years

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraisergardening