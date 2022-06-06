Chilliwack Secondary School’s ‘Prom Shop’ helps students get dressed

Those who can’t afford a dress for the big event can borrow one

Emily Haukeland (left) and Makenna Knight model donated prom dresses in the Prom Shop at Chilliwack Secondary School on June 3, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Buying a prom dress can be an absolutely unaffordable proposition for many high school girls.

Even second-hand shops sell gowns for $300, $400, $500 and more.

Val MacDonnell and Leah Laderoute are helping any high school students in Chilliwack out with The Prom Shop at Chilliwack Secondary School (CSS).

“The shop offers a selection of both new and gently used prom dresses for grads to borrow free of charge,” MacDonnell said.

Donations of dresses can also be made at the CSS front office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on regular school days.

While the shop is at CSS, students from any Chilliwack school can borrow a dress for the big end-of-high-school event.

Many of the dresses need alterations and they pay for that out of PAC funds raised from bake sales. Money raised by those fundraisers can also pays for suit rentals for guys.

MacDonnell did clarify that while students from any school can borrow a dress, the paid-for alterations and suit rentals are only for CSS students.

Contacts for The Prom Shop are MacDonnell and Laderoute and they can be asked for at the office or email thepromshop@sd33.bc.ca.

RELATED: Chilliwack School District officially cancels 2021 prom events

RELATED: Prom replaced with formal photo shoots, virtual grad ceremonies in Chilliwack

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

editor@theprogress.com

chilliwackChilliwack School District