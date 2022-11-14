Chilliwack Rotary, Bowls of Hope offer Christmas card campaign for a cause

Cards are handmade by Chilliwack kids, and sold in the community to help feed hungry kids

Chilliwack Rotary Christmas Card Campaign supports Chilliwack Bowls of Hope. (Chilliwack Bowls of Hope)

A Christmas-themed fundraiser from the Chilliwack Rotary Club is geared to helping Chilliwack Bowls of Hope feed local children.

The holidays can be a time of loneliness, financial struggle, and feelings of inadequacy for many families, according to the Nov. 14 press release by Chilliwack Bowls of Hope.

The Rotary Christmas Card Campaign is a Chilliwack Rotary Club and Bowls of Hope initiative to sell Christmas Cards for a cause.

The hand-made cards are designed by Chilliwack kids, and then sold to individuals and businesses in the community.

“So many of the close to 1,000 children we feed in our daily school food program do not get to wake up to presents or have a Christmas dinner,” the release said.

Families are having a tough time making ends meet, and the holidays can exacerbate financial worries.

“We wanted to change that and turn things around for at-risk children.”

Every year Bowls of Hope, in partnership with Chilliwack Rotary Club, sell the festive cards designed by Chilliwack children for Chilliwack children in need.

“All net proceeds from the cards go to our ‘Feed the Children’ program where we ensure no child in Chilliwack goes hungry.”

Throughout the year they feed more than 900 kids in 24 schools.

RELATED: Food hub a first for Chilliwack

RELATED: Community garden has room for expansion

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackRotary