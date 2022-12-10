Chilliwack Realtors bring in more than 600 toys, thousands of dollars for kids in need

People with Remax Nyda Realty collect gifts during the annual Toy House at their office on Vedder Road on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)People with Remax Nyda Realty collect gifts during the annual Toy House at their office on Vedder Road on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Dave Stephen (centre) drops off a gift during Remax Nyda Realty’s annual Toy House on Vedder Road on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Dave Stephen (centre) drops off a gift during Remax Nyda Realty’s annual Toy House on Vedder Road on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Hundreds of gifts were collected and thousands of dollars was raised during a toy drive in Chilliwack on the weekend.

The 29th annual Toy House, a toy drive hosted by Remax Nyda Realty, took place Dec. 1 to 10 wrapping up with its drive-thru event on Saturday, Dec. 10.

For 10 days, the Realtors collected new, unwrapped toys and gifts for the Christmas Sharing Program put on by Chilliwack Community Services. But the big day was on Saturday when people stopped by to drop off items for kids and teens in need.

They collected 606 toys and $2,275 in cash donations and gift cards. Additionally, the team of Realtors donated $5,000 to the cause as well.

