Chilliwack Progress takes several awards for 2021 and 2020 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards

Firefighters battle a townhouse fire on Russell Road in Promontory on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. This photo earned Hauck second place honours for the 2020 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards announced on Nov. 14, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

It took longer than normal, but The Chilliwack Progress won several awards not only for the 2021 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards (CCNA) but also for 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic meant the 2020 awards weren’t handed out as they should have been in 2021, so this year the CCNA asked for entries for both 2020 and 2021.

For 2020, The Progress took second place for Best All-Round Newspaper in the highest circulation category for community newspapers. The Progress also took second for Best Front Page and third for Best Editorial Page.

Reporter Jenna Hauck also won two awards, one a second place award for Best Spot News Photo Coverage for her photo in the Feb. 7, 2020 paper for the story with the headline “Crews battle large townhouse complex fire from neighbouring balcony.”

Then she won third for Best Photo Essay for “Unique commencement ceremony as Chilliwack high school students graduate in small groups.”

For 2021, The Progress took third place for Best All-Round Newspaper, second for Best Front Page (tied with the Surrey Now-Leader) and second for Best Editorial Page.

Hauck was the big winner taking first place in Best Feature Story for “Famous Chilliwack bookstore cat, Nietzsche, dies.”

Editor Paul Henderson took third place for Outstanding Columnist for these column entries from consecutive weeks:

• How to get your B.C. vaccine card without a smartphone or the internet – Sept. 3, 2022

• On the death of expertise and the decline of knowledge – Sept. 10, 2022

• Here’s what killed the only in-person election candidates meeting in Chilliwack-Hope – Sept. 17, 2022

