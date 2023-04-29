Keith, a three-month-old kitten, is seen on Nov. 4, 2020 at a Chilliwack shelter. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Keith, a three-month-old kitten, is seen on Nov. 4, 2020 at a Chilliwack shelter. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Chilliwack pet food company donates 460,000 kitty meals to support cats in need across Canada

89 organizations, including 11 in B.C., will benefit from Petcurean’s largest cat food donation ever

A Chilliwack-based pet food company is helping feed cats in need with its biggest donation to date.

Petcurean is donating 460,000 meals of premium cat food to rescue groups and pet food banks from coast to coast. The food is being shipped on 110 pallets to 89 organizations across Canada, including several in Chilliwack, Surrey, Abbotsford and Maple Ridge.

The donation marks Petcurean’s largest cat food donation ever and coincides with National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day (April 30) and National Pet Month, which is in May.

“Pets are important members of our families and it is our responsibility to support them when they are in need,” said Christine Mallier, Petcurean sustainability and community relations manager. “We know this need is ongoing – especially for our dogs and cats who have not yet found their forever home – which is why we regularly look for ways to step up.”

The cross-Canada donation is the company’s latest initiative as part of their ongoing efforts to give back to the communities they serve, including through support of rescues and other community groups caring for cats in need.

Petcurean’s donation comes at a time when an increasing number of animals are taken in by shelters and rescues. In addition, rising inflation and overall cost of living has led to further impacts resulting in pet parents needing additional support.

RELATED: Rescue organizations ‘drowning in cats’ due to lack of pet-friendly housing in Chilliwack

“This donation could not have come at a better time as the cat rescues we work with are struggling with an increasing number of cat colonies,” said Elizabeth Pierce of Westies in Need, a volunteer rescue group in Ontario and Quebec. “Together, with Petcurean, we’re able to make a difference in helping these animals.”

Here’s a full list of organizations in B.C. that will be receiving some of the donation:

Gwaii Animal Helpline (Haida Gwaii)

Friends in Need Food Bank (Maple Ridge)

Katie’s Place (Maple Ridge)

Heart and Soul Dog and Cat Rescue (Abbotsford)

Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven (Chilliwack)

Chilliwack Pet Food Bank (Chilliwack)

Skwah First Nation Food Bank (Chilliwack)

Surrey Community Cat Coalition (Surrey)

Surrey Food Bank Society (Surrey)

Surrey Urban Mission (Surrey)

Animal Food Bank (Kelowna)

In addition to this list, four small rescues in the Lower Mainland are also included. Plus, several of these organizations support other organizations with donations such as this, making it a much bigger footprint.

“We are proud to be able to give back to rescue groups in our communities – both in major cities and remote areas – and encourage others to help in any way they can, so that together we can show our love to as many pets as possible,” Mallier said.

Over the last 24 years, Petcurean has donated more than 5.4 million meals of dog and cat food, supporting over 2,000 rescues, shelters and community groups across Canada, USA, Europe and Asia.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Animal SheltersCatsDonation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Chilliwack Secondary students celebrate diversity with Cultural Day

Just Posted

Keith, a three-month-old kitten, is seen on Nov. 4, 2020 at a Chilliwack shelter. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack pet food company donates 460,000 kitty meals to support cats in need across Canada

A contestant competes in the 2022 Optimist Club of Chilliwack Teen Songwriting Contest. (YouTube/ Optimist Club of Chilliwack)
Optimist Club of Chilliwack looking for teens to perform original music for cash prizes

The Chilliwack Community Band (pictured) will be performing with two choruses during ‘A Celebration of Spring’ on May 8 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Judy Hill)
3 music groups will celebrate spring with by-donation concert in Chilliwack

The RCMP Musical Ride is seen on Aug. 20, 2009 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. They will return to Chilliwack on June 29, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
RCMP Musical Ride coming to Chilliwack for 2 shows as part of 150th anniversary tour