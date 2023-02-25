Chilliwack non-profit offering free, nature-themed spring break camp for kids

‘I hope this will help parents who cannot afford to send their kids to expensive day camps,’ says organizer

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve on March 18, 2015. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

A non-profit organization in Chilliwack is offering a four-day, nature-themed camp during spring break for kids – and it’s free.

Streams Foundation Canada announced its Streams Free Spring Break Day Camp which runs March 27 to 30.

“This will be very beneficial for parents who cannot afford to send kids to day camps in spring,” said Zeeshan Khan, founder of Streams.

The camp is for kids aged 10 to 16 years old and runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and includes snacks and lunch each day.

It is happening in collaboration with Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society, Hi Neighbour Sardis Community Initiative by United Way, and the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board.

The free camp will take place both outside and inside and will offer nature exploring, story-telling, arts and crafts, and classroom lectures.

There will be 10 to 12 volunteers helping out. All the adults helping in this day camp have lots of experience working with kids, Khan noted.

Registration for the Streams Free Spring Break Day Camp opens on Monday, Feb. 27. The link to the Eventbrite registration page will be shared on the Streams Foundation Canada Facebook page on the morning of Feb. 27.

The camp is open to all Chilliwack residents aged 10 to 16. There are a total of 120 spots (30 per day)

Schedule for each day:

9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. – Greetings and daily briefings.

9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. – Outdoor education/activities by environmental education co-ordinator with the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society.

11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. – In-class art activities, informative lectures.

12:05 p.m. to 12:25 p.m. – Lunch (provided).

12:30 p.m. – End of the day.

For more info, email streamsfoundationcanada@gmail.com or call 778-772-2203. Note: people cannot register via this contact info, registration must be done on the Eventbrite page.

RELATED: Chilliwack mayor ‘disgusted’ with garbage on roadside; initiates cleanup

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Nature