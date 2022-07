Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon is hosting an open house on B.C> Day, Monday, Aug.1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Paddon’s office is located at 6640 Vedder Road in Chilliwack, Unit J4.

Outside of the open house, Paddon can be reached by phone at 604-858-5299 or 604-796-5270 or via email at kelli.paddon.mla@leg.bc.ca.

@adamEditor18

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

