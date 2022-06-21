Chilliwack gets ready to celebrate Canada Day

Lineup of live music in evening will complement free daytime activities throughout Chilliwack

People wait for the live entertainment to start at Townsend Park during Chilliwack’s Canada Day celebrations on July 1, 2017. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress file)

Canada Day celebrations are back in Chilliwack.

A lineup of live music in the evening, plus several free activities throughout the city, a pancake breakfast and fireworks will mark the 155th annual event on Friday, July 1.

This year it was a bit tricky to organize Canada Day celebrations as the City of Chilliwack lost six months of planning due to changes in public health restrictions as a result of COVID, said Carol Marleau, manager of recreation services with the city.

“Rather than offer nothing we want to offer something,” Marleau said.

Ted Chu, community co-ordinator of recreation and culture with the city, was able to get Trevor McDonald and Margaret Kostrzewa to help with planning.

They had to nix the daytime family activities at Townsend Park due to a lack of volunteers and not enough time to organize. Together, they will be bringing the ‘Live at Five’ entertainment to Townsend Park starting at 5 p.m.

The evening will start with Ever After Princesses from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. followed by opening ceremonies with an Indigenous welcome and dignitaries from 5:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Music for the evening includes: Good Time Medicine Music Group from 6 p.m. to 6:50 p.m., Blues Hoodoo from 7:10 p.m. to 8 p.m., Judy Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., and Stiletto from 9 p.m. to 9:50 p.m.

The evening will end with fireworks around 10 p.m.

“We will have food trucks and kids activities on site including roaming characters, community mascots, and face painting,” Chu said.

Food trucks will shut down at 11 p.m. and organizers are encouraging people to consider alternative modes of transportation as parking will be limited. There will be a limited amount of accessible parking at Townsend Park and primary event parking at Chilliwack Coliseum.

This event complements other community events happening throughout town during the day on July 1. Free daytime activities include:

• Free swim at Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre (9145 Corbould St.) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Free Skate at Chilliwack Coliseum from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Cultural exhibits at Chilliwack Museum (45820 Spadina Ave.) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (free admission)

• Free swim at Cheam Leisure Centre (45501 Market Way) from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

There’s also a by-donation pancake breakfast at Evergreen Hall (9291 Corbould St.) by Sardis Kiwanis with donations going to Special Olympics.

For more, go to the City of Chilliwack website.

Canada DayCity of ChilliwackLive music