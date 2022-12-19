Chilliwack family facing numerous life hurdles receives $6,000 in groceries

Wilma’s Transition Society ‘fill your fridge’ campaign elicits smiles, hugs and tears on Monday

The Dekkers family, from right to left, Barbara, Owen (aged 7), Matthew, and Ethan (aged 11), pictured with Tiffany Francis of Woodside Enterprises (left) and Tiffany Collins a support worker with Wilma’s Transition Society. The Dekkers are the recipients of $6,000 over six months for groceries from Wilma’s and their sponsors. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Things have not gone well for the Dekkers family of Chilliwack in recent years.

Dad Matthew suffered a spinal injury seven years ago and he is still battling ICBC and dealing with the bureaucracy to get disability assistance.

That’s also about the time when seven-year-old Owen was born, and he has suffered multiple health issues.

“Our last trip to B.C. Children’s Hospital was our 83rd trip,” mom Barbara explained on Monday (Dec. 19).

“It probably won’t be our last trip,” Owen responded.

Their health and subsequent financial hardships were only compounded recently as their mini-van broke down.

It’s been one thing after another.

“We’d had a rough go of things lately,” Matthew said.

All that is why the Dekkers were chosen as the recipients of Wilma’s Transition Society’s Giving Tuesday Giveaway, ‘fill your fridge’ campaign. Wilma’s put out the call in late November for an individual or a family in Chilliwack or the District of Kent who would receive $1,000 worth of groceries every month for six months.

“This is a huge blessing. It’s life changing,” Matthew said.

There were tears all around among Wilma’s staff, as Matthew got choked up talking about how grateful they were for the help. Not only did they get their first $1,000 in Freshco gift cards on Monday, but the sponsors actually raised $6,500 so the family also received an extra $500 in gas gift cards.

“I can’t wait to go shopping,” Matthew said, adding that because their vehicle broke down, he borrowed his grandfather’s to come to Wilma’s so now they could go fill up the tank.

The campaign was made possible thanks to six local sponsors: Woodside Enterprise Inc., Riverside Equipment, Station One Architects, Murray Mazda, Murray Honda Chilliwack and HUB International.

