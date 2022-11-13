Chilliwack church pledges $250,000 to make Christmas brighter for those in need

Southside Church is once again hosting All is Bright and they’re calling it their biggest event ever

Southside Church in Chilliwack hosts All is Bright on Nov. 26. (Submitted)

A Chilliwack church is looking to make Christmas brighter for thousands of people in need this year throughout the community.

Southside Church is once again hosting its annual All is Bright event where they hand out gift hampers and food hampers leading up to the holiday season.

They’re calling it the “biggest” thing they’ve ever done.

“This Christmas in Chilliwack, we’re committing $250,000 to make our city brighter,” the church’s website states.

This community project is fully-funded and fully-manned through Southside Church. Everyone is welcome to help out by donating, volunteering and nominating people (including their own family) to receive a hamper.

“No single parent should struggle to provide a Christmas dinner, and no child should wake up Christmas morning without a gift. And we’re doing all we can to help. We want to invite everyone in our community with a heart for Chilliwack to join us.”

All is Bright takes place on Saturday, Nov. 26. The submission deadline to request a hamper is Nov. 21. People can still donate and/or volunteer after Nov. 21.

For more info, go to southsidelife.com/bright.

