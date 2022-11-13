Southside Church in Chilliwack hosts All is Bright on Nov. 26. (Submitted)

Southside Church in Chilliwack hosts All is Bright on Nov. 26. (Submitted)

Chilliwack church pledges $250,000 to make Christmas brighter for those in need

Southside Church is once again hosting All is Bright and they’re calling it their biggest event ever

A Chilliwack church is looking to make Christmas brighter for thousands of people in need this year throughout the community.

Southside Church is once again hosting its annual All is Bright event where they hand out gift hampers and food hampers leading up to the holiday season.

They’re calling it the “biggest” thing they’ve ever done.

“This Christmas in Chilliwack, we’re committing $250,000 to make our city brighter,” the church’s website states.

This community project is fully-funded and fully-manned through Southside Church. Everyone is welcome to help out by donating, volunteering and nominating people (including their own family) to receive a hamper.

“No single parent should struggle to provide a Christmas dinner, and no child should wake up Christmas morning without a gift. And we’re doing all we can to help. We want to invite everyone in our community with a heart for Chilliwack to join us.”

All is Bright takes place on Saturday, Nov. 26. The submission deadline to request a hamper is Nov. 21. People can still donate and/or volunteer after Nov. 21.

For more info, go to southsidelife.com/bright.

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasfundraiserHoliday giving

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Little house-shaped libraries double as public art in 5 Chilliwack parks

Just Posted

Southside Church in Chilliwack hosts All is Bright on Nov. 26. (Submitted)
Chilliwack church pledges $250,000 to make Christmas brighter for those in need

The five book houses with murals on them were unveiled at Fairfield Park in Chilliwack on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Little house-shaped libraries double as public art in 5 Chilliwack parks

A previous tea and bake sale hosted by the Camp River Ladies Circle. This year’s event is set for Nov. 26. (Submitted)
Fundraiser tea and bake sale by Camp River Ladies Circle will help charities in Chilliwack

Artist Chantelle Trainor-Matties stands in front of her mural at the Chilliwack Library on Nov. 8, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
New ‘nature and nurture’ mural welcomes parents, kids to children’s area at Chilliwack Library