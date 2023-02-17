Chilliwack chiropractor turns his clinic into pop-up art gallery

Chiropractor Gordon Case in his Chilliwack clinic on Feb. 14, 2023 where is hosting pop-up art shows from time to time starting on Feb. 18 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chiropractor Gordon Case is turning his new Chilliwack clinic into a pop-up venue for art.

For four hours on Saturday night, everyone is invited to his clinic on Vedder Road to see the stunning photography of Bob Hansen.

Hansen is a Surrey-based photographer whose work mostly focuses on abstract images he captures in nature.

Case’s Chilliwack clinic is a new one as he already practices in Surrey. He sees a connection between art and healthcare. He says healthcare is a three-legged stool: science, philosophy and art.

“Art is bringing the philosophy and science to the patient,” he said.

The public is welcome to drop by on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Chiropractic Studio on Vedder, 210B – 6640 Vedder Rd.

“Come and enjoy some beautiful art and a great evening out,” Case said. “There will be limited edition pieces signed by the artist.”

Case said he is hoping to run the pop-up art shows every five or six weeks, and he will be looking for local artists to show their work. They are welcome to contact him at 778-903-4648.

Artart exhibitArts and EntertainmentchilliwackPhotography