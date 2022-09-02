Chilliwack author to read from her intercultural romcom novel at Sardis Library

Chilliwack author Lindsay Maple will be reading from her new book Not Your Basic Love Story on Sept. 20 at the Sardis Library. (Submitted)

A Chilliwack author is having a book reading for her debut novel at a local library later this month.

Lindsay Maple will be reading from (Not) Your Basic Love Story at the Sardis Library on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

It’s an intercultural romcom set in Vancouver. As a Chilliwack resident herself, Maple blends her local surroundings with the ups and downs of navigating love.

The story follows the romance between Becky and Dev: two opposites that find love amidst cultural differences, living styles, and interests. As their relationship develops, the couple discovers the importance of acceptance, compromise, and true love.

The novel was released on Aug. 23 and copies will be available for purchase on the day of the event. The author reading at Sardis Library goes from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 20.

About (Not) Your Basic Love Story:

Stubbornly independent Becky isn’t looking for love, but when sparks fly on a flight to Mexico she learns her carefully planned life might be the opposite of what she needs. What begins as a fun vacation fling with a sexy stranger turns into so much more. The problem? Dev and Becky couldn’t be more different. Back home in Vancouver their relationship grows, and their two worlds collide.

Can a roommate-hating city girl with a diet of chicken nuggets and cheap wine make it work with a vegetarian, non-drinking, Sikh man who lives with his rambunctious multigenerational family in the suburbs?

As Becky navigates her way through a culture she knows nothing about, she is faced with one of the most important decisions of her life: change her plans for how she’d imagined her happily-ever-after, or walk away from love.

About Lindsay Maple:

Lindsay Maple is a Canadian author living in Chilliwack with her husband and two children. Outside of writing, she enjoys teaching classes as a certified yoga instructor, hiking in the province’s lush forests, and drinking wine in her backyard.

