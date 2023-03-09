Chilliwack and Sardis libraries offer up heaps of free events for kids over spring break

Dancer Karima Essa of New Westminster teaches traditional Bollywood dance moves to a group of children at the Sardis Library on July 30, 2019. Essa will be at the Sardis Library on March 30. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Chilliwack’s libraries are offering up many free events to keep kids busy throughout spring break.

Here are the upcoming spring break programs at Chilliwack and Sardis libraries:

Raven’s Feast with Kung Jaadee • Sardis Library welcomes Haida storyteller and performer Kung Jaadee as she shares her book, Raven’s Feast, along with other oral stories about Raven, the creator. She’ll also sing songs accompanied by her drum and teach some Haida language. This is a ticketed event. Free tickets available for pickup on Monday, March 6. Event takes place at the Sardis Library on Monday, March 20 from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Rock Painting • Rock on! Turn an ordinary stone into a unique work of art. Bring two rocks with the shape and potential to become a 3D conversation piece for your home or garden. All other supplies will be provided. Registration required, please call or drop by the library to sign up starting March 7. For ages 10 and older. Event takes place at the Sardis Library on Tuesday, March 21 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Kids Yoga • Join yoga teacher Britt Zurowski from thevalleybee.ca for this play-based yoga. There will be games, poses, meditation, relaxation and a story to match the theme of emotions. Yoga mats and blankets provided. Registration required starting March 8. For kids aged five to 11. Contact the Sardis Library to sign up. Event takes place at the Sardis Library on Thursday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

OWL Orphaned Wildlife Society • Children 10 and older are invited to register for this special presentation. Alexa, accompanied by two animal friends, will cover topics such as: the function of the OWL Society, the basic biology and behaviour of raptors, sizes and types of raptors, dangers to raptors and other wildlife, what can be done to help raptors and other wildlife. Registration is required, please call or drop by to sign up. Event takes place at the Chilliwack Library on Thursday, March 23 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Perler Palooza • Create a colourful craft using these small heat-activated beads. Attach a key ring or magnet and you are good to go! Please allow extra time at the end of the program for the melting process. Ironing will be done by library staff. For ages eight to 13 years old. Registration is required starting March 9. Event takes place at the Sardis Library on Thursday, March 23 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

How to draw Fantasy Animals • Learn how to draw mythical creatures like dragons and unicorns with local artist John Le Flock. If you are just learning to sketch and draw, this is definitely the class for you. Registration required – drop by or call the Sardis Library to sign up starting March 10. For ages 12 and older. Event takes place at the Sardis Library on Monday, March 27 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Dog Man Party • In celebration of the newest Dog Man book’s release, Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea, come join others for a party at the library. There will be Dog Man-themed crafts and activities. Free drop-in program for kids ages six and up, or younger children accompanied by an adult. Event takes place at the Chilliwack Library on Tuesday, March 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nintendo Switch Free Play for Kids and Teens • Come out for a day of gaming. Open to kids aged six to 12 in the morning, and teens in the afternoon. Challenge your friends, or see if you can beat the high scores. No need to register, just drop in. Event takes place at the Chilliwack Library on March 30 and 31. Session for kids aged six to 12 runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; session for teens runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Karima Essa • Experience the magic and joy of dance and storytelling as Karima Essa performs Bollywood dance. Learn traditional dance moves with Karima. This is a ticketed event. Free tickets available for pick up at the Sardis Library starting March 16. Event takes place at the Sardis Library on Friday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Play it Safe • Why do animals bite? Join the BC SPCA staff for an interactive session on how to recognize when it is safe or unsafe to pet a dog, as well as how to properly meet a new dog for the first time. Through fun games, activities and videos, kids ages five and up will develop a greater understanding of canine behaviour and fearful body language. Registration required starting March 17. Call or drop by the Sardis Library to sign up. Event takes place at the Sardis Library on Friday, March 31 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

