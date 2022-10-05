Charity to hand out free clothing, household items to those in need in Chilliwack

Clothes2U presents ‘Treats and no Tricks’ at Chilliwack Alliance Church

Clothes2U is giving away free clothing, household items and more on Oct. 15, 2022. (Submitted by Clothes2U)

People in need can swing by the Chilliwack Alliance Church and pick up some free household items, clothing and more.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, Clothes2U presents ‘Treats and no Tricks’ from 10 a.m. to noon.

They will be giving away clothes for all ages (baby to adult), as as well as toys, linens, diapers/incontinence items, books, personal and smaller household items.

The registered non-profit society provides items free-of-charge to less fortunate children and adults.

The event takes place at Chilliwack Alliance Church (8700 Young Rd.) and the entrance fee is $3 per person, kids 10 and under are admitted free.

For more information call 604-857-4617 or go to clothes2u.ca.

Volunteers are needed.

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section.

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charity