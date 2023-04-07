Helen Yeomans and seven-year-old Brodie Mitchell read at the Chilliwack Library in 2016. The City-Wide Reading Challenge runs April 10 to 30, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Chance to win prizes for reading during City-Wide Reading Challenge in Chilliwack

Annual literacy event by Chilliwack Learning Society runs April 10 to 30

Those who love reading can join an annual event in Chilliwack with a chance to win prizes.

The annual City-Wide Reading Challenge is back from April 10 to 30. It’s presented by the Chilliwack Learning Society and The Book Man and it’s open to people of all ages.

The aim is to set a reading goal and read as many days as possible during those dates all while tracking the reading. Books, graphic novels, audiobooks, podcasts and more all qualify.

People can record their days of reading however they want – on their phone, notepad, or on the printable tracker/ballot found online. If you miss some days, that’s okay.

At the end of the challenge, enter a prize draw by one of three ways:

• completing the online form at bit.ly/CLSreadingchallenge

• emailing a photo of the tracker/ballot to info@chilliwacklearning.com

• dropping off the tracker/ballot at any of Chilliwack’s three libraries

The deadline to enter the draw is May 7. Prize winners will be contacted by phone or email on May 12. One ballot per participant. Prizes will be picked up at the Chilliwack, Sardis or Yarrow libraries.

For more info, go to chilliwacklearning.com.

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section

 

