Celebrating National Seniors’ Day with free pancake breakfast for seniors in Chilliwack

The Chilliwack & District Seniors’ Resources Society is celebrating National Seniors’ Day with a free meal for seniors in October.
They’re inviting all seniors aged 55 and older to join them for a free pancake breakfast on Monday, Oct. 3.
It will take place at Evergreen Hall (9291 Corbould St.) in the gym at 10 a.m.
No RSVP is required.
