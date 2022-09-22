There’s a free pancake breakfast for seniors on Monday, Oct. 3 in Chilliwack. (Matthias Reumann/ Unsplash)

Celebrating National Seniors’ Day with free pancake breakfast for seniors in Chilliwack

All folks aged 55 and older invited to Chilliwack & District Seniors' Resources Society event

The Chilliwack & District Seniors’ Resources Society is celebrating National Seniors’ Day with a free meal for seniors in October.

They’re inviting all seniors aged 55 and older to join them for a free pancake breakfast on Monday, Oct. 3.

It will take place at Evergreen Hall (9291 Corbould St.) in the gym at 10 a.m.

No RSVP is required.

Seniors

