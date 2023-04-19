Celebrate Earth Day by taking part in these green events in Chilliwack

Tony Van Oort carries a discarded stroller along the Chilliwack River as son Ruben, 10, picks up other trash during a Chilliwack-Vedder River cleanup in April 2014. There are several cleanups, plus other community events happening on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in Chilliwack in celebration of Earth Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Earth Day is on Saturday, April 22 and there are a number of different ways people can show their love for the planet.

Here’s a list of events this weekend in celebration of Earth Day:

1) The Chilliwack River Clean-up Society will be doing its part by hosting the annual Spring River Cleanup at Thompson Park on Chilliwack Lake Road on Saturday, April 22. Registration is open from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and they will be supplying garbage bags, gloves, and pick-up sticks. They are asking that all garbage be dropped off at the park no later than 1:30 p.m. Prizes will be handed out. Those who pre-register via email will receive an additional raffle ticket for prizes. Email name, cell phone, and emergency contact name and phone number at info@cleanrivers.ca to pre-register.

2) Celebrate Earth Day at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve on Saturday, April 22. The day starts with a pancake brunch at 11 a.m. and workshops and activities continue through the day until 3 p.m. Brunch is $10 and registration is required. All workshops and art classes are free but registration is also required. chilliwackblueheron.com/events/upcoming-events

3) Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Chilliwack Beekeepers on Saturday, April 22. They are hosting a free, family event on Earth Day at the Sardis Library from noon to 3 p.m. There will be free cake and coffee (juice for kids), kids crafts, games, honeybee educational displays, ‘ask a beekeeper’ booth and more. Even the library is getting in on the fun – with a special bee-themed ‘make and take’ craft.

4) To mark Earth Day, Chilliwack artist Sylvie Roussel-Janssens is welcoming the public to visit her as she works on a sustainably made sculpture from April 20 to 22 outside the Chilliwack Cultural Centre from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is an opportunity for the public to witness sustainability values at work in a creative way. The finished piece will be a 42” x 42” light sculpture made of recycled welded wire and recycled and discarded plastic. The integrated lighting for this indoor/outdoor piece will be LED.

5) The Earth Day Sustainable Fashion Celebration runs 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Yarrow Community Centre (4670 Community St.). The event features exhibits, activities, and performances and is connected with ‘Dress for Your Rights,’ a rights-based literary program for sustainable fashion developed by UFV professor Michelle Superle. The program is currently piloting at Mt. Slesse Middle School.

6) The third annual Yarrow Cleanup Day is happening at the Yarrow Community School from 10:30 a.m. t0 2:30 p.m. Gloves and bags will be provided, plus there will prizes for community members who fill a garbage bag with trash collected from around the neighbourhood. There will be free hot dogs, veggies dogs, chips and drinks for those who volunteer. Email yarrowhelps@gmail.com to register for the cleanup.

7) It’s Vedder Mountain Cleanup Day on Saturday, April 22. Volunteers wanting to clean up roadways and trails across the mountain are to meet at Parmenter Road (Fraser Valley Mt. Bike park, adjacent to the Vedder Mt. gravel pit access road). This event by the Vedder Mountain Trails Association runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cleanup supplies will be provided, bring your own food and water. When folks arrive, they will be assigned an area that needs cleaning up.

Earth DayVolunteer