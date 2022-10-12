White Rock Zombie Walk will be held by UNITI on Halloween weekend. For those who would like to have their zombie makeup done, the service will be offered, by donation, on site. (UNITI poster – art by Kevin Moore)

White Rock Zombie Walk will be held by UNITI on Halloween weekend. For those who would like to have their zombie makeup done, the service will be offered, by donation, on site. (UNITI poster – art by Kevin Moore)

Calling the undead for White Rock Zombie Walk Oct. 30

UNITI-sponsored waterfront event will be accessible and open to all

The spooky season will be in full-force the last weekend of October as White Rock’s Zombie Walk haunts the waterfront.

Hosted by UNITI, the event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Memorial Park (14970 Marine Dr.). Dress as you’d like, whether that be in full, head-to-toe zombie attire or simply come as you are.

But, prizes will be awarded for the best costume.

If zombie makeup is not your forte, don’t fret because a station with makeup artists will be available by donation for those who need a bit of help in their transformation into the flesh-eating creatures.

Even the undead have etiquette, which is why no touching is permitted between the zombies and other members of the public.

The event will include music to help set the mood as well as other forms of entertainment. The Zombie Walk is accessible for all people and is free.

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of White RockHalloween

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Pumpkin growing champion wins B.C. Giant Pumpkin weigh-off

Just Posted

Abbotsford’s Sharereh Hamid is supporting protests in her native Iran on social media. She wants a new generation of Iranian women to have more freedom. (Dylaina Gollub photo)
Shining a light on women’s rights: Abbotsford woman leads social media charge for Iranian protests

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl. (Mark Strahl/Facebook)
Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl takes on shadow minister role for transport

Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer spoke outside the Abbotsford Law Courts on Wednesday morning (Oct. 12) prior to sentencing. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Two Abbotsford hog-farm protesters sentenced to 30 days in jail

Pamela Garrity, 77, has been confined to a wheelchair since falling out of bed in late September, and relies on a Sarastand (right) to get in and out of bed, get on and off the toilet and do other things. (Eric J. Welsh/ The Progress)
Chilliwack senior felt ‘absolute despair’ after Fraser Health no-show