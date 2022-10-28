Customers peruse the vast variety of used books during a Chilliwack Rotary Book Sale at Chilliwack Mall on Oct. 16, 2016. The 2022 sale is Oct. 30 to Nov. 5 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Book bargains are back as Rotary Book Sale returns to Chilliwack

This year’s sale will be ‘bigger and better than ever,’ says Rotary Club of Chilliwack

Chilliwack largest used book sale is back.

The week-long Chilliwack Rotary Book Sale returns to Chilliwack Heritage Park from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5.

The Rotary Club of Chilliwack, which hosts the event, is calling this year’s sale “bigger and better than ever.”

“We’ll have thousands and thousands of good quality used items to choose from – books, record albums, CDs, DVDs, and comic books.”

Since 1984, the Rotary Club of Chilliwack has held its annual book sale to raise funds for community and international projects. They rely on the community for donations of reading materials and throughout the year, a dedicated team of Rotarians, friends and community members sort the donated books.

Those donated books will be for sale starting Sunday, Nov. 30 at Heritage Park. The sale runs every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Saturday, Nov. 5.

Most books at the sale will cost between $1 and $5. They accept cash, credit or debit. U.S. cash is accepted at par.

Find more information at chilliwackrotary.com/rotary-book-sale.

People can donate items to the book sale year round. Drop books off at the Rotary building on Wolfe Road where the book bins are available 24/7. Learn more at chilliwackrotary.com/rotary-book-drop.

