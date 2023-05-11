Beaver Scouts ready to raise money for Cyrus Centre with hot dog sale in Chilliwack

Beavers with 6th Chilliwack Scout Group clean up trash along the beach at Sunnyside Campground on May 7, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A group of Beaver Scouts will be raising money to help a youth social service organization in Chilliwack on the Victoria Day long weekend.

Beavers with 6th Chilliwack Scout Group are having a hot dog sale on Saturday, May 20 at Canadian Tire.

The event is part of a community project that the eldest ‘white tail’ Beavers are doing to earn their North Star Award – the highest achievement in Beavers.

The young seven- and eight-year-old scouts themselves decided on what project to do together. It marks the end of their final Beaver year before moving on to Cubs.

Breanne Holitzki is one of the parent volunteer scouters who is helping the kids with the fundraiser.

“As a scouter, I am so proud of how hard these Beavers have worked to plan this effort – from volunteering around their community to making the plan of raising money for a good cause.”

Her seven-year-old son Logan said he’s “happy, excited and proud” to be helping Cyrus Centre.

When asked why he thinks it’s important to raise money for the centre, he and fellow Beaver Jesse Collins had similar answers.

“So they can help homeless and poor people,” eight-year-old Jesse said.

“So we have less poor and we can help them,” Logan said.

Jesse added that he’s hoping they raise $1,000 or more on May 20.

In order for the Beavers to receive their North Star Award, they must do a number of deeds around the community, including volunteer hours. The Beavers recently did a beachside cleanup at Sunnyside Campground where they picked up trash and piled up broken branches.

“As a parent, it’s hard to put into words how proud I am of my son,” Breanne said. “With his challenges of ADHD, Scouts has given him purpose and a drive to help those around him while working as a team player.”

The 6th Chilliwack Beavers hot dog sale fundraiser for the Cyrus Centre is Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Canadian Tire in Chilliwack.

For sale will be regular hot dogs, jumbo hot dogs, veggie dogs, chips and drinks. They accept cash, credit card and debit. Donations are also accepted.

